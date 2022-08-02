8.2 Open Practice Reports HERE!!!!!!!

Ok. Pads and contact start today! This is the second open practice of the year. It will be interesting to see how it follows up the blockbuster practice on Saturday which is quickly becoming one of, if not THE most legendary open practice in Dolphins history. It's not a Saturday, but Dolphins Twitter are scrounging for tickets to it, so I'm expecting a full sell-out. If you are fortunate enough to be playing hookey today and be in attendance, please share your thoughts!



Now that we have pads, we'll be able to really get a good look at the running game, LBs, and both lines. I know what I'm hoping for is more of the same from Tua in the form of big passes and high accuracy.



PS game #1 is in 11 days. Then after that, they need to get down to 85.



The practices are going to get real now.