 '85 Dolphins dodged a bullet by not making Superbowl. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

'85 Dolphins dodged a bullet by not making Superbowl.

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
936
Reaction score
825
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
I know Dolphins beat Bears earlier, but everything that could've gone wrong for Chicago that day went wrong. Backup QB, blocked punt against, ricochet ball right to Duper.
Take away the blocked punt leading to very short field, and the deflection-ball TD, and there goes the margin of victory.
But, the reason I really write the thread post is in watching Miami play the 2 late games they did vs New England. You can find both on youtube. Both really displayed Miami's weaknesses on defense and that the lack of running game was so costly.
The Bears were running at full speed going into that Superbowl. NE had the best D in the AFC, a good running game, and Irving Fryar and Stanley Morgan on the outside and...we saw how that worked out.
Bears would've had much more success running the ball in the dome and that Bears D would've smoked Miami's offense because of that inability to run.
Miami played every card they could've to beat the Bears the first time. There wasn't going to be anything else they could do from a 'scheme' perspective to offset their liabilities vs that murderous Bears D.

Getting back to my thread title... would we have rather had Marino be 0-2 in Super Bowls? Would we have wanted to see our guys get smoked and essentially humiliated?

The flipside of this was just how disappointing that AFC championship game was. The whole team had their heads up their *** that day. Marino wasn't even good and had a bad fumble to go along with Dolphins RBs crapping up the place. The weather sucked but it didn't stop the Patriots from running at will and taking advantage of play-action ease.
The Pats, sadly, deserved that victory but..to what avail?

Hey, because Miami missed the SB that year, we've been able to have 'bragging rights' and enjoy the video of that win to break up the perfect season. It's the perfect memory but it would've lost luster if Bears would've smoked the 'Fins in the SB.
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
594
Reaction score
327
ChitownPhins28 said:
I know Dolphins beat Bears earlier, but everything that could've gone wrong for Chicago that day went wrong. Backup QB, blocked punt against, ricochet ball right to Duper.
Take away the blocked punt leading to very short field, and the deflection-ball TD, and there goes the margin of victory.
But, the reason I really write the thread post is in watching Miami play the 2 late games they did vs New England. You can find both on youtube. Both really displayed Miami's weaknesses on defense and that the lack of running game was so costly.
The Bears were running at full speed going into that Superbowl. NE had the best D in the AFC, a good running game, and Irving Fryar and Stanley Morgan on the outside and...we saw how that worked out.
Bears would've had much more success running the ball in the dome and that Bears D would've smoked Miami's offense because of that inability to run.
Miami played every card they could've to beat the Bears the first time. There wasn't going to be anything else they could do from a 'scheme' perspective to offset their liabilities vs that murderous Bears D.

Getting back to my thread title... would we have rather had Marino be 0-2 in Super Bowls? Would we have wanted to see our guys get smoked and essentially humiliated?

The flipside of this was just how disappointing that AFC championship game was. The whole team had their heads up their *** that day. Marino wasn't even good and had a bad fumble to go along with Dolphins RBs crapping up the place. The weather sucked but it didn't stop the Patriots from running at will and taking advantage of play-action ease.
The Pats, sadly, deserved that victory but..to what avail?

Hey, because Miami missed the SB that year, we've been able to have 'bragging rights' and enjoy the video of that win to break up the perfect season. It's the perfect memory but it would've lost luster if Bears would've smoked the 'Fins in the SB.
Click to expand...
Who are you bro? What's the possible reason for starting this thread? I'll take the bait, Miami matched up well against the Bears. It would've been a great game. FYI, they didn't need the lucky bounce to Clayton. They demolished the Bears. 46 D couldn't defend Marino.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,588
Reaction score
6,418
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
We’ll just like the past 2 decades, we couldn’t get past the damn Patriots in order to find out.
 
Namor

Namor

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
8,240
Reaction score
3,884
Coming from the Chicago area?....biased much?....We,damn,sure would have given them a MUCH better game than New England...
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,218
Reaction score
1,771
Age
46
Location
Melrose, MA
Of course, had they beaten NE in the Orange Bowl that day, they also wouldn’t have looked as bad as you explain here. So it’s not like you can say they would have been exposed before getting to the Super Bowl.

Maybe the get exposed in the SB, maybe not. They probably would have lost. But yes, even if it means that Marino would have been 0-2 in Super Bowls, it would have been worth it. He had a non-zero chance of pulling the upset.

I don’t see how having all the records, going 2-1 in AFC championships and 2 Super Bowl losses makes for a worse career than having all the records, going 1-2 in AFC championships, and 1 Super Bowl loss (especially because getting that ‘85 team to the SB would have been a worthy achievement).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom