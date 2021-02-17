'85 Dolphins dodged a bullet by not making Superbowl.

I know Dolphins beat Bears earlier, but everything that could've gone wrong for Chicago that day went wrong. Backup QB, blocked punt against, ricochet ball right to Duper.

Take away the blocked punt leading to very short field, and the deflection-ball TD, and there goes the margin of victory.

But, the reason I really write the thread post is in watching Miami play the 2 late games they did vs New England. You can find both on youtube. Both really displayed Miami's weaknesses on defense and that the lack of running game was so costly.

The Bears were running at full speed going into that Superbowl. NE had the best D in the AFC, a good running game, and Irving Fryar and Stanley Morgan on the outside and...we saw how that worked out.

Bears would've had much more success running the ball in the dome and that Bears D would've smoked Miami's offense because of that inability to run.

Miami played every card they could've to beat the Bears the first time. There wasn't going to be anything else they could do from a 'scheme' perspective to offset their liabilities vs that murderous Bears D.



Getting back to my thread title... would we have rather had Marino be 0-2 in Super Bowls? Would we have wanted to see our guys get smoked and essentially humiliated?



The flipside of this was just how disappointing that AFC championship game was. The whole team had their heads up their *** that day. Marino wasn't even good and had a bad fumble to go along with Dolphins RBs crapping up the place. The weather sucked but it didn't stop the Patriots from running at will and taking advantage of play-action ease.

The Pats, sadly, deserved that victory but..to what avail?



Hey, because Miami missed the SB that year, we've been able to have 'bragging rights' and enjoy the video of that win to break up the perfect season. It's the perfect memory but it would've lost luster if Bears would've smoked the 'Fins in the SB.