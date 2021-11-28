 87% against #1 pass d | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

87% against #1 pass d

Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,363
Reaction score
2,129
Location
Carolina
We finally played to our identity. No ridiculous scheme. We just did what we do.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
7,127
Reaction score
8,739
Location
Allentown, Pa
Fuller and Parker can’t get back soon enough. Open this offense up already. Albert Wilson not getting the first down at the end there is lucky that didn’t happen at a critical moment.

Upgrade the center and RT immediately in the off season. I’m saying convince the Lions to trade their stud center. Figure something out.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,361
Reaction score
3,404
Location
Virginia
and it's looking more and more like this is how Tua plays, rather than an outlier performance. Last 2 games have been excellent, and the baltimore game was just getting the ball rolling.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,834
Reaction score
3,409
Location
San Antonio
The Ghost said:
Fuller and Parker can’t get back soon enough. Open this offense up already. Albert Wilson not getting the first down at the end there is lucky that didn’t happen at a critical moment.

Upgrade the center and RT immediately in the off season.
Click to expand...
If those two guys were healthy, we'd be looking at a strong offense...I just don't believe they'll ever stay healthy.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,960
Reaction score
11,433
Location
NE, Indiana
The Ghost said:
Fuller and Parker can’t get back soon enough. Open this offense up already. Albert Wilson not getting the first down at the end there is lucky that didn’t happen at a critical moment.

Upgrade the center and RT immediately in the off season. I’m saying convince the Lions to trade their stud center. Figure something out.
Click to expand...
I think he shouldnt have made that little juke... just keep going the way he was going and he mightve gotten it..

But yeah, I dont assume Fuller is ever getting on the field for us. If Parker could get back for a playoff push, that would be awesome
 
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,564
Reaction score
808
VBCheeseGrater said:
and it's looking more and more like this is how Tua plays, rather than an outlier performance. Last 2 games have been excellent, and the baltimore game was just getting the ball rolling.
Click to expand...
Just wait until Tua has more than the less then 2 secs he has to pass the ball.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,547
Reaction score
4,070
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Laugh all you want but with a good oline, Tua is totally a Drew Brees capable QB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom