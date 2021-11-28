87% against #1 pass d

If those two guys were healthy, we'd be looking at a strong offense...I just don't believe they'll ever stay healthy.Fuller and Parker can’t get back soon enough. Open this offense up already. Albert Wilson not getting the first down at the end there is lucky that didn’t happen at a critical moment.
Upgrade the center and RT immediately in the off season.
I agree, just like my kids, I expect at least 90%87% against the #1 pass d and 83% last week, just not good at all.
sorry i had too.
me tooI admit I really wanted that last completion so Tua could finish with 2 tds and 90%.
I think he shouldnt have made that little juke... just keep going the way he was going and he mightve gotten it..
I'm saying convince the Lions to trade their stud center. Figure something out.
Just wait until Tua has more than the less then 2 secs he has to pass the ball.and it's looking more and more like this is how Tua plays, rather than an outlier performance. Last 2 games have been excellent, and the baltimore game was just getting the ball rolling.
Naaa...they'll swing off that fumble play all week like it was the worst play in NFL history, and reason to run him out of the league.