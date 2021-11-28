87% against #1 pass d

The Ghost said: Fuller and Parker can’t get back soon enough. Open this offense up already. Albert Wilson not getting the first down at the end there is lucky that didn’t happen at a critical moment.



Upgrade the center and RT immediately in the off season. I’m saying convince the Lions to trade their stud center. Figure something out. Click to expand...

I think he shouldnt have made that little juke... just keep going the way he was going and he mightve gotten it..But yeah, I dont assume Fuller is ever getting on the field for us. If Parker could get back for a playoff push, that would be awesome