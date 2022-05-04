A fellow Dolphin brother could use our help...



My husband fractured his left ankle and shattered, broke, dislocated his right wrist on Saturday, 4/30/22, which is his dominant hand. He had to have surgery on his wrist on 5/2/22. He will be out of work for quite some time and we aren't sure when he can go back to work. He can't drive do pain meds and the injuries themselves. Doctor said he won't be able to drive for a while. So, right are limited to one income for a family of 5. Our kids are 13, 11, and 10. This obviously isn't something that was planned and with it being the beginning of the month, our bills are going to start piling up. Anything helps. God Bless.



Any help would be greatly appreciated to help him and his family through this challenging time!



Thanks so much,



John