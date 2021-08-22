A few thoughts after PS 2

Hard not to feel good about the team.



"But its only preseason". Yes, I have a calendar. I know. But, its preseason for both teams. If a team sits their better players, all our players can do is dominate the inferior competition.



Or not. I have been a fan of this team a long time (since 1971). I have seen our starters look like hell vs other teams scrubs.



Tua...nothing but praise. Not only for his performance, but for his leadership, his commitment to excellence, and his ability to own mistakes (and improve).



OLine...not great. Probably won't be this year. But its better. Its young and its improving. If we had 3 starters over 30, I'd be majorly stressed. We don't. We have three guys 24, One guy 23, and AJ is only 22 (could still be in college.). Not hard to see where patience and developing could be the order of the day with this group.



RBs...I think they're fine. I like Ahmed very much. I know alot of people wanted (and still want) a RB in round 1. But those guys are not seeing a second contract in most cases. IF the guys works out, the best you can hope for is you get a guy that is 4 years and done. If you are a player away, it makes sense. Very few teams are. Gaskin, Ahmed, Brown, Doaks...no hard decisions there.



WRs...This is by far the trickiest position to choose from. We have some young guys that are going to be hard to cut. I think Kirk Merritt, Isaiah Ford, PW, Robert Foster, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden can all play and be productive in this league. I think they are all battling for one spot. Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Hollins, Grant (?)...Perhaps one more. Certainly not more. Foster is 27. Ford is 25. Merritt, Williams, Bowden and Perry are all under 25. There are a lot of moving pieces to this one roster spot. STs, age, salary, work ethic. Is there someone in the top six that makes sense to move on from to keep a younger, cheaper player? We can PS a few of these guys but some will be poached instantly, IMO.



TEs...Gesicki, Long, Shaheen, Carter. I think Smythe could net us a pick. I don't see us keeping 5. Unless we are planning on re-signing Smythe, now is not the worst time to move on from him. Detroit could really use a blocking TE...



Our Defense is loaded. Its definitely a top ten unit, with the ability to be much better. I won't go through each position group...just touching on a few players.



Sam? Can I just call him Sam? After last night, we'll go with that for today. He makes a case. The coaches have seen him practice and know his Strengths/Weaknesses more than we do. But he looked good.

Trill Williams...there is something about this kid. Don't know what the coaches think of him, but he was interesting in college and he's got a unique skill set. And an attitude "Bring ya kids to work day?"....LOL! I would think the coaches love this guy, but who knows.



Could Jevon Holland (and Trill Williams potential) make Brandon Jones expendable? I have no idea, but from here it wouldn't be the craziest thing I've ever seen.



Jonathon Ledbetter. He's shown flashes. If the coaches see any consistency in him, the could be a keeper.



The future is bright for this team. And we won't have to wait long once the season starts...Pats, Bills, Raiders. Wow. If you don't love this, you can't love football!