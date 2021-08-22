 A few thoughts after PS 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A few thoughts after PS 2

GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
592
Reaction score
739
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
Hard not to feel good about the team.

"But its only preseason". Yes, I have a calendar. I know. But, its preseason for both teams. If a team sits their better players, all our players can do is dominate the inferior competition.

Or not. I have been a fan of this team a long time (since 1971). I have seen our starters look like hell vs other teams scrubs.

Tua...nothing but praise. Not only for his performance, but for his leadership, his commitment to excellence, and his ability to own mistakes (and improve).

OLine...not great. Probably won't be this year. But its better. Its young and its improving. If we had 3 starters over 30, I'd be majorly stressed. We don't. We have three guys 24, One guy 23, and AJ is only 22 (could still be in college.). Not hard to see where patience and developing could be the order of the day with this group.

RBs...I think they're fine. I like Ahmed very much. I know alot of people wanted (and still want) a RB in round 1. But those guys are not seeing a second contract in most cases. IF the guys works out, the best you can hope for is you get a guy that is 4 years and done. If you are a player away, it makes sense. Very few teams are. Gaskin, Ahmed, Brown, Doaks...no hard decisions there.

WRs...This is by far the trickiest position to choose from. We have some young guys that are going to be hard to cut. I think Kirk Merritt, Isaiah Ford, PW, Robert Foster, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden can all play and be productive in this league. I think they are all battling for one spot. Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Hollins, Grant (?)...Perhaps one more. Certainly not more. Foster is 27. Ford is 25. Merritt, Williams, Bowden and Perry are all under 25. There are a lot of moving pieces to this one roster spot. STs, age, salary, work ethic. Is there someone in the top six that makes sense to move on from to keep a younger, cheaper player? We can PS a few of these guys but some will be poached instantly, IMO.

TEs...Gesicki, Long, Shaheen, Carter. I think Smythe could net us a pick. I don't see us keeping 5. Unless we are planning on re-signing Smythe, now is not the worst time to move on from him. Detroit could really use a blocking TE...

Our Defense is loaded. Its definitely a top ten unit, with the ability to be much better. I won't go through each position group...just touching on a few players.

Sam? Can I just call him Sam? After last night, we'll go with that for today. He makes a case. The coaches have seen him practice and know his Strengths/Weaknesses more than we do. But he looked good.
Trill Williams...there is something about this kid. Don't know what the coaches think of him, but he was interesting in college and he's got a unique skill set. And an attitude "Bring ya kids to work day?"....LOL! I would think the coaches love this guy, but who knows.

Could Jevon Holland (and Trill Williams potential) make Brandon Jones expendable? I have no idea, but from here it wouldn't be the craziest thing I've ever seen.

Jonathon Ledbetter. He's shown flashes. If the coaches see any consistency in him, the could be a keeper.

The future is bright for this team. And we won't have to wait long once the season starts...Pats, Bills, Raiders. Wow. If you don't love this, you can't love football!
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,163
Reaction score
8,571
What has Carter done to make the team. Sorry but I just don't see any chance he makes the 53
 
P

phin1984!

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
461
Reaction score
337
Do you mean Byron Jones? Why would Trill Williams make Brandon Jones expendable when he was a 3rd round pick last year
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
27,446
Reaction score
7,951
Location
FL
GeauxFins2020 said:
Hard not to feel good about the team.

"But its only preseason". Yes, I have a calendar. I know. But, its preseason for both teams. If a team sits their better players, all our players can do is dominate the inferior competition.

Or not. I have been a fan of this team a long time (since 1971). I have seen our starters look like hell vs other teams scrubs.

Tua...nothing but praise. Not only for his performance, but for his leadership, his commitment to excellence, and his ability to own mistakes (and improve).

OLine...not great. Probably won't be this year. But its better. Its young and its improving. If we had 3 starters over 30, I'd be majorly stressed. We don't. We have three guys 24, One guy 23, and AJ is only 22 (could still be in college.). Not hard to see where patience and developing could be the order of the day with this group.

RBs...I think they're fine. I like Ahmed very much. I know alot of people wanted (and still want) a RB in round 1. But those guys are not seeing a second contract in most cases. IF the guys works out, the best you can hope for is you get a guy that is 4 years and done. If you are a player away, it makes sense. Very few teams are. Gaskin, Ahmed, Brown, Doaks...no hard decisions there.

WRs...This is by far the trickiest position to choose from. We have some young guys that are going to be hard to cut. I think Kirk Merritt, Isaiah Ford, PW, Robert Foster, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden can all play and be productive in this league. I think they are all battling for one spot. Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Hollins, Grant (?)...Perhaps one more. Certainly not more. Foster is 27. Ford is 25. Merritt, Williams, Bowden and Perry are all under 25. There are a lot of moving pieces to this one roster spot. STs, age, salary, work ethic. Is there someone in the top six that makes sense to move on from to keep a younger, cheaper player? We can PS a few of these guys but some will be poached instantly, IMO.

TEs...Gesicki, Long, Shaheen, Carter. I think Smythe could net us a pick. I don't see us keeping 5. Unless we are planning on re-signing Smythe, now is not the worst time to move on from him. Detroit could really use a blocking TE...

Our Defense is loaded. Its definitely a top ten unit, with the ability to be much better. I won't go through each position group...just touching on a few players.

Sam? Can I just call him Sam? After last night, we'll go with that for today. He makes a case. The coaches have seen him practice and know his Strengths/Weaknesses more than we do. But he looked good.
Trill Williams...there is something about this kid. Don't know what the coaches think of him, but he was interesting in college and he's got a unique skill set. And an attitude "Bring ya kids to work day?"....LOL! I would think the coaches love this guy, but who knows.

Could Jevon Holland (and Trill Williams potential) make Brandon Jones expendable? I have no idea, but from here it wouldn't be the craziest thing I've ever seen.

Jonathon Ledbetter. He's shown flashes. If the coaches see any consistency in him, the could be a keeper.

The future is bright for this team. And we won't have to wait long once the season starts...Pats, Bills, Raiders. Wow. If you don't love this, you can't love football!
Click to expand...
Maybe I’m alone but I’m not one bit scared of the raiders we beat them while Tua was having a pretty off game
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
10,412
Reaction score
13,668
Location
New Jersey
SCOTTY said:
What has Carter done to make the team. Sorry but I just don't see any chance he makes the 53
Click to expand...
I think Carter signed a 3 years contract. It might play a role in whether or not he makes the team?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,457
Reaction score
30,924
Location
Land of Loco!
GeauxFins2020 said:
Hard not to feel good about the team.

"But its only preseason". Yes, I have a calendar. I know. But, its preseason for both teams. If a team sits their better players, all our players can do is dominate the inferior competition.

Or not. I have been a fan of this team a long time (since 1971). I have seen our starters look like hell vs other teams scrubs.

Tua...nothing but praise. Not only for his performance, but for his leadership, his commitment to excellence, and his ability to own mistakes (and improve).

OLine...not great. Probably won't be this year. But its better. Its young and its improving. If we had 3 starters over 30, I'd be majorly stressed. We don't. We have three guys 24, One guy 23, and AJ is only 22 (could still be in college.). Not hard to see where patience and developing could be the order of the day with this group.

RBs...I think they're fine. I like Ahmed very much. I know alot of people wanted (and still want) a RB in round 1. But those guys are not seeing a second contract in most cases. IF the guys works out, the best you can hope for is you get a guy that is 4 years and done. If you are a player away, it makes sense. Very few teams are. Gaskin, Ahmed, Brown, Doaks...no hard decisions there.

WRs...This is by far the trickiest position to choose from. We have some young guys that are going to be hard to cut. I think Kirk Merritt, Isaiah Ford, PW, Robert Foster, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden can all play and be productive in this league. I think they are all battling for one spot. Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Hollins, Grant (?)...Perhaps one more. Certainly not more. Foster is 27. Ford is 25. Merritt, Williams, Bowden and Perry are all under 25. There are a lot of moving pieces to this one roster spot. STs, age, salary, work ethic. Is there someone in the top six that makes sense to move on from to keep a younger, cheaper player? We can PS a few of these guys but some will be poached instantly, IMO.

TEs...Gesicki, Long, Shaheen, Carter. I think Smythe could net us a pick. I don't see us keeping 5. Unless we are planning on re-signing Smythe, now is not the worst time to move on from him. Detroit could really use a blocking TE...

Our Defense is loaded. Its definitely a top ten unit, with the ability to be much better. I won't go through each position group...just touching on a few players.

Sam? Can I just call him Sam? After last night, we'll go with that for today. He makes a case. The coaches have seen him practice and know his Strengths/Weaknesses more than we do. But he looked good.
Trill Williams...there is something about this kid. Don't know what the coaches think of him, but he was interesting in college and he's got a unique skill set. And an attitude "Bring ya kids to work day?"....LOL! I would think the coaches love this guy, but who knows.

Could Jevon Holland (and Trill Williams potential) make Brandon Jones expendable? I have no idea, but from here it wouldn't be the craziest thing I've ever seen.

Jonathon Ledbetter. He's shown flashes. If the coaches see any consistency in him, the could be a keeper.

The future is bright for this team. And we won't have to wait long once the season starts...Pats, Bills, Raiders. Wow. If you don't love this, you can't love football!
Click to expand...
Good post brother. You put some time into it.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,163
Reaction score
8,571
dolfan91 said:
I think Carter signed a 3 years contract. It might play a role in whether or not he makes the team?
Click to expand...
It would be a dead cap hit of 2.7 this year only. I would take that he. He hasn't earned a roster spot. Not even close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom