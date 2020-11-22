A Fun Game During The Game Today

marino2duper73
Club Member
- Joined
- May 6, 2004
- Messages
- 1,054
- Reaction score
- 577
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Twin Falls, Idaho
A fun interaction thread during the game:
Whenever the Dolphins get points, a turnover, a sack, or a big play on either side of the ball...
Comment with a player from the past that the play reminds you of.
Whenever the Dolphins get points, a turnover, a sack, or a big play on either side of the ball...
Comment with a player from the past that the play reminds you of.