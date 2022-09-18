A GREAT lesson for DOLFANS today.

Games like this really gives a fanbase and teams a real boost and can be such a great catalyst for a special season. I remember a time when the Dolphins fanbase actually believed in the team regardless of the situation and for the most part stayed positive because we were not only the winningest team in NFL, but also in all professional sports. I do understand though that many of you are too young to have lived through those glory days. But believe it or not, our fanbase used to actually be feared and respected. So let todays game be a lesson that with this coaching staff and roster we do in fact have something special. Let nobody convince you otherwise. We will face adversity, maybe next week. Maybe some other time. But right now we are the UNDEFEATED Miami Dolphins. Enjoy it and find a reason to love this team. If you can't support them now, you never will.So for all the whinny DOLFANS who gave up and whined your way through todays game.Today's game SHOULD mark the end of your constantly doubting our team, and Tua in particular.And no, you do not deserve to celebrate with us today. Maybe next week if you can do better. You are all on Time out.