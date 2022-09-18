 A GREAT lesson for DOLFANS today. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A GREAT lesson for DOLFANS today.

Games like this really gives a fanbase and teams a real boost and can be such a great catalyst for a special season. I remember a time when the Dolphins fanbase actually believed in the team regardless of the situation and for the most part stayed positive because we were not only the winningest team in NFL, but also in all professional sports. I do understand though that many of you are too young to have lived through those glory days. But believe it or not, our fanbase used to actually be feared and respected. So let todays game be a lesson that with this coaching staff and roster we do in fact have something special. Let nobody convince you otherwise. We will face adversity, maybe next week. Maybe some other time. But right now we are the UNDEFEATED Miami Dolphins. Enjoy it and find a reason to love this team. If you can't support them now, you never will.

So for all the whinny DOLFANS who gave up and whined your way through todays game.
"You can't have Epic come from behind victories unless you actually overcome some adversity and come from behind for a win".
Today's game SHOULD mark the end of your constantly doubting our team, and Tua in particular.
And no, you do not deserve to celebrate with us today. Maybe next week if you can do better. You are all on Time out.

Bro, I LOVE this post. You'd have no idea, but I have 5 boys who have ALL been diehard Dolphin fans. Im so proud of these kids, because they have never experienced the success we have in the old days. I try explaining to them that feeling you get, where you just know we are going to come back.

If youve seen my posts in the game thread, you would probably see that optimism every week. That we will come back.

Im happy for my kids who have stuck with this team and never bailed. Now they get to see why, now they finally get to experience that feeling that we are goin to come back and win.

Great post bro.
 
It’s great I don’t want to get ahead and one game define him and expectations. As he has more games to go and not only qb to have a big comeback. But a great catalyst
 
Love that the team didn't give up. That was one of the reasons I fell in love with Miami all those years ago. That team fought. Sometimes the Dolphins had more talent, sometimes not, but you knew they were going to fight.

Tua's coming out party, McDaniel with wins against Bellichick and John Harbaugh to open his career.

Double Hill and Waddle is wide open. How do you defend these two? Can't wait to see how this season progresses. Fantastic comeback!
 
I have been waiting for this feeling for over 20 years. The feeling that we’re never out of a game, no matter the score. I felt that way every time Marino stepped on the field. I haven’t felt it since then. Today, I swear I felt it. Even when we went down 35-14, I felt we just needed a few stops from the defense. Before the Ravens FG, I said in the game thread that if we held them to a FG, we were winning the game.

It feels glorious. It is coming together.
 
I love this guy... for the record I've always loved this guy!!!
 
He is Him, the team and the coach and TUA. Even the defense finally stepped up late.
 
100% AGREE WITH THIS!!
 
I’m sure Royal Shank , Truecanes99, and a few others won’t post in this thread.

It’s simple: Love your team, Root for them till the end, do not post during the game.
 
