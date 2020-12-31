Kadiddlehopper
A key architect of the NFL’s best defense was a high school coach last year
""One of the key architects in their defensive success on third down is a coach named Curt Kuntz, who serves as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. According to Joe Schad, Brian Flores recently revealed that Kuntz leads the team’s third down defensive meetings.""
A key architect of the NFL's best defense was a high school coach last year
One of the top stories of the NFL this year has been Brian Flores and the 10-5 Miami Dolphins, who are led by one of the league’s stingiest defenses. While Flores’ experience prior to becoming the head coach in Miami was on the defensive side of the ball, and he certainly still gets in the […]
footballscoop.com
