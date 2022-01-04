A little review of the ALL-22 of Titans game of Tua's throws.

So basically today George Godsey threw the entire o-line under the bus in his interview and said that the lack of protection prevents downfield throws and it's essentially the main reason the Dolphins passing game is hot garbage and why they have to get the ball out of Tua's hands so quickly. And after watching some of the All-22 I can see why...I haven't gone through all the throws because the Youtuber didn't show all of them (and the guy in the video doesn't really know what he's talking about) and I don't have gamepass. But i digress and here are some pictures and thoughts. If I could watch the entire all-22, I would break it down.1. Mack Hollins at the bottom of the screen is running a corner route that becomes WIDE OPEN, but Tua gets flushed out of the pocket immediately by Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson's guys. He's about to load up to throw at the bottom of his drop but then gets flushed to roll out. Tua misses the sideline throw, which shouldnt happen. But it does sometimes in these conditons. IF the blockers (6 blockers vs 4 rushers) could've sustained anytime of blocking, this is a deep completion right off the bat. And the fun part here is to look at the o-line and see 4 clowns in one spot.----------2. Mack Hollins is WIDE open on the post route (Deep middle of the field if you look). Tua at the end of his drop was getting ready to throw this before Kindley gets abused on a stunt and his man comes right down the barrel at Tua. If Kindley sustained that block, thats potentially a deep touchdown. Good play design and good area to exploit on the titans as they were consistently jumping stuff intermediate and short and leaving some of these more vertical routes open.----------3. The throw Tua sailed to Parker. Waddle in the middle of the field is bracketed by 3 players. Devante Parker at the top runs one of the worst dig routes I have ever seen by a professional and Jackrabbit Jenkins has inside leverage the entire way. It's partially a sailed throw but also if Tua throws that in front of Parker, that's most likely a pick by Jenkins. Tua throws it high for Parker to high point, but it's too high and its a combination of Parker sucking massively in his route running and Tua trying to place the ball where only Parker can get it, and not doing it well enough. The frustrating part is they have 7 Dbs in coverage vs 3 receivers (4 if you count Lindsay going to the flats). Its hard to win downfield when your so badly outnumbered like that. And thats not Godsey's fault really, its the fact that the offensive line needs 1-2 extra people to block 4 people. 6-7 people to block 4 people at times. it's asinine.----------4. This is definitely Godsey's fault though, calling this right after the Waddle bomb. You have a double reverse with 2 receivers running downfield vs 6 DB's. Literally no one is open. And Tua has to try to make something happen. Terrible play call, terrible route design, and we have 7 people blocking 4 rushers and they still manage to break through and get pressure.----------5. This is the route Tua threw which had a lot of people scratching their head why he threw it to a spot no one was. And if you look at this from the overhead camera, it makes complete sense. I'll walk you through it. In the middle deep portion of the field, there is a post safety to watch posts, in breaking deep routes, deep over routes, etc. And then if you look at the top of the screen, Parker is running a vertical route. If you look closely, Jackrabbit Jenkins (The DB covering him) has inside leverage and isn't even backpedaling. So if Parker breaks it to the post, he's running right into Jackrabbit Jenkins and the post safety. If Parker runs a vertical fade, he literally has nothing covering him. Jenkins doesn't have positioning, post safety cant get there in time and it's got a high chance of being a TD. And what does Parker do? He breaks it into a post right into the teeth of the defense, and completely misreads the coverage. Take a look at the photo below and you will see.Tua throws to the right spot, and Parker misreads the coverage.---------------Anyways long story short everyone sucked on Sunday. But the biggest culprit was the O-line. Parker really had one of his worst games as well. Tua had some garbage throws and the playcalling in some situations left a lot to be desired. But if you really break it down, Godsey had some good routes and plays dialed up but the O-line inability to sustain blocks when its 6 blockers vs 4 rushers, really really destroyed our ability to move the ball downfield. Which is why you see Godsey calling them out in his interview today. Parker misread coverages all day, had terrible route running where he was getting zero leverage and separation, and was getting owned by Jenkins. Tua had some faulty mechanics on his roll outs and was trying to fit into some lanes he shouldn't of and needed to take the checkdowns more often. But in reality the reason we are missing on the playoffs is because Grier and Flo put the least amount of money in the line with a terrible veteran in Davis to oversee it, have a young line and a rookie o-line coach. And as you can see it's completely derailing our season.Godsey, Flo and Studsville were actually on point in wanting to attack the Titans downfield. I know its wet conditions, but a lot of the plays had people running wide open downfield. I thought after the game it was the stupidest gameplan possible, but they found a weakness and were close to exploiting it, but the line literally derailed the entire offense. They could've ran the ball more, yeah but if Tua actually had even average time to throw when they were dialing up shots downfield, we could've had a completely different result. The titans sat on everything short, in-breaking, and breaking to the sidelines and it left a huge void vertically downfield. And yet we couldn't exploit it.Just a taste of the titans game but thought to share with FH