A look at Tua's aggresivity downfield through his first 9 games, Capt. Checkdown?

Tua after 3 games 6th in NFL in average time to throw 4th in NFL in average completed air yards 15th in intended air yards 2nd in the NFL in Aggresiveness %(pct. of attemps into tight coverage) Long story short, Tua gets rid of the ball at a top 5 rate, doesnt throw downfield more than average but compltes those...

Tua's passing charts There are 3 games that look very similar strategically, the last 2 games and the Denver game. I really dont think that outside of those 3 Tua has been any kind of overconservative. Matter of fact there such a big difference between those 2 sets of games that Im pretty sure there's something to...

22

21

16

3

0

0

I dont get alot of time to look into things this time of year but got a day off today so what the heck... One of the things that seems to pop up now and then and just got amplified by a clowns comments earlier in the week is the notion that Tua wasnt aggressive enough in his rookie season. While I havent really looked into it in a while, Im intrigued because I remember making a thread after his first 3 starts talking about how he was 15th in average air yards and 4th in average completed air yards; I'll be looking into it now and Im writing this as I go.First here's the thread I made about it after his 3 startsAnd here's a thread with all the charts I'll be using for this...Week / Yards Range / #ThrowsWeek 8LOS -> 51-10 -> 1311-20 -> 321+ -> 222% of throws over 10 yards8% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 9LOS -> 21-10 -> 1211-20 -> 821+ -> 242% of throws over 10 yards8% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 10LOS -> 31-10 -> 611-20 -> 1121+ -> 361% of throws over 10 yards13% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 11LOS -> 21-10 -> 1311-20 -> 121+ -> 321% of throws over 10 yards16% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 13LOS -> 51-10 -> 2011-20 -> 921+ -> 129% of throws over 10 yards3% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 14LOS -> 41-10 -> 2311-20 -> 1121+ -> 639% of throws over 10 yards14% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 15LOS -> 51-10 -> 1611-20 -> 421+ -> 016% of throws over 10 yards0% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 16LOS -> 31-10 -> 1311-20 -> 521+ -> 024% of throws over 10 yards0% of throws over 20 yardsWeek 17LOS -> 101-10 -> 3011-20 -> 921+ -> 931% of throws over 10 yards16% of throws over 20 yards-----------------------------------------------% of throws over 10 yards through the weeks:- 42 - 61 -- 29 - 39 -- 24 - 31% of throws over 20 yards through the weeks: 8 - 8 - 13 - 16 -- 14 -- 9Weeks where Tua attempted to throw over 10 yards the least: 8(Rams), 11(Denver), 15(NE)Weeks where Tua attempted to throw over 20 yards the least: 13(CIN), 15(NE), 16(LV)WRs/TEs for those games:Rams: Parker/Williams/Ford/Grant/Hollins - Gesicki/Smythe/ShaheenDenver: Parker/Grant/Hollins/Callaway/Perry - Gesicki/Smythe/ShaheenNE: Callaway/Ford/Hollins/Perry/Bowden - Myarick/Smythe/ShaheenCIN: Parker/Grant/Hollins/Callaway/Bowden - Gesicki/Smythe/ShaheenLV: Bowden/Hollins/Ford/Grant/Perry - Gesicki/Smythe/ShaheenMany other things could be considered before building an opinion on this like what type of games they were(leading/trailing, what type of D they were facing, OL performance...) Feel free to add to this.