 A look at Tua's aggresivity downfield through his first 9 games, Capt. Checkdown? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A look at Tua's aggresivity downfield through his first 9 games, Capt. Checkdown?

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,253
Reaction score
17,286
Location
Montreal
I dont get alot of time to look into things this time of year but got a day off today so what the heck... One of the things that seems to pop up now and then and just got amplified by a clowns comments earlier in the week is the notion that Tua wasnt aggressive enough in his rookie season. While I havent really looked into it in a while, Im intrigued because I remember making a thread after his first 3 starts talking about how he was 15th in average air yards and 4th in average completed air yards; I'll be looking into it now and Im writing this as I go.

First here's the thread I made about it after his 3 starts

Tua after 3 games

6th in NFL in average time to throw 4th in NFL in average completed air yards 15th in intended air yards 2nd in the NFL in Aggresiveness %(pct. of attemps into tight coverage) Long story short, Tua gets rid of the ball at a top 5 rate, doesnt throw downfield more than average but compltes those...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

And here's a thread with all the charts I'll be using for this...

Tua's passing charts

There are 3 games that look very similar strategically, the last 2 games and the Denver game. I really dont think that outside of those 3 Tua has been any kind of overconservative. Matter of fact there such a big difference between those 2 sets of games that Im pretty sure there's something to...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Week / Yards Range / #Throws

Week 8

LOS -> 5
1-10 -> 13
11-20 -> 3
21+ -> 2

22% of throws over 10 yards
8% of throws over 20 yards

Week 9

LOS -> 2
1-10 -> 12
11-20 -> 8
21+ -> 2

42% of throws over 10 yards
8% of throws over 20 yards

Week 10

LOS -> 3
1-10 -> 6
11-20 -> 11
21+ -> 3

61% of throws over 10 yards
13% of throws over 20 yards

Week 11

LOS -> 2
1-10 -> 13
11-20 -> 1
21+ -> 3

21% of throws over 10 yards
16% of throws over 20 yards

Week 13

LOS -> 5
1-10 -> 20
11-20 -> 9
21+ -> 1

29% of throws over 10 yards
3% of throws over 20 yards

Week 14

LOS -> 4
1-10 -> 23
11-20 -> 11
21+ -> 6

39% of throws over 10 yards
14% of throws over 20 yards

Week 15

LOS -> 5
1-10 -> 16
11-20 -> 4
21+ -> 0

16% of throws over 10 yards
0% of throws over 20 yards

Week 16

LOS -> 3
1-10 -> 13
11-20 -> 5
21+ -> 0

24% of throws over 10 yards
0% of throws over 20 yards

Week 17

LOS -> 10
1-10 -> 30
11-20 -> 9
21+ -> 9

31% of throws over 10 yards
16% of throws over 20 yards

-----------------------------------------------

% of throws over 10 yards through the weeks: 22 - 42 - 61 - 21 - 29 - 39 - 16 - 24 - 31
% of throws over 20 yards through the weeks: 8 - 8 - 13 - 16 - 3 - 14 - 0 - 0 - 9

Weeks where Tua attempted to throw over 10 yards the least: 8(Rams), 11(Denver), 15(NE)
Weeks where Tua attempted to throw over 20 yards the least: 13(CIN), 15(NE), 16(LV)

WRs/TEs for those games:

Rams: Parker/Williams/Ford/Grant/Hollins - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
Denver: Parker/Grant/Hollins/Callaway/Perry - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
NE: Callaway/Ford/Hollins/Perry/Bowden - Myarick/Smythe/Shaheen
CIN: Parker/Grant/Hollins/Callaway/Bowden - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
LV: Bowden/Hollins/Ford/Grant/Perry - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen


Many other things could be considered before building an opinion on this like what type of games they were(leading/trailing, what type of D they were facing, OL performance...) Feel free to add to this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom