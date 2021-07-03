A look at Tua's aggresivity downfield through his first 9 games, Capt. Checkdown?

NBP81
NBP81
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 12,253
- Reaction score
- 17,286
Location
Montreal
I dont get alot of time to look into things this time of year but got a day off today so what the heck... One of the things that seems to pop up now and then and just got amplified by a clowns comments earlier in the week is the notion that Tua wasnt aggressive enough in his rookie season. While I havent really looked into it in a while, Im intrigued because I remember making a thread after his first 3 starts talking about how he was 15th in average air yards and 4th in average completed air yards; I'll be looking into it now and Im writing this as I go.
First here's the thread I made about it after his 3 starts
And here's a thread with all the charts I'll be using for this...
Week / Yards Range / #Throws
Week 8
LOS -> 5
1-10 -> 13
11-20 -> 3
21+ -> 2
22% of throws over 10 yards
8% of throws over 20 yards
Week 9
LOS -> 2
1-10 -> 12
11-20 -> 8
21+ -> 2
42% of throws over 10 yards
8% of throws over 20 yards
Week 10
LOS -> 3
1-10 -> 6
11-20 -> 11
21+ -> 3
61% of throws over 10 yards
13% of throws over 20 yards
Week 11
LOS -> 2
1-10 -> 13
11-20 -> 1
21+ -> 3
21% of throws over 10 yards
16% of throws over 20 yards
Week 13
LOS -> 5
1-10 -> 20
11-20 -> 9
21+ -> 1
29% of throws over 10 yards
3% of throws over 20 yards
Week 14
LOS -> 4
1-10 -> 23
11-20 -> 11
21+ -> 6
39% of throws over 10 yards
14% of throws over 20 yards
Week 15
LOS -> 5
1-10 -> 16
11-20 -> 4
21+ -> 0
16% of throws over 10 yards
0% of throws over 20 yards
Week 16
LOS -> 3
1-10 -> 13
11-20 -> 5
21+ -> 0
24% of throws over 10 yards
0% of throws over 20 yards
Week 17
LOS -> 10
1-10 -> 30
11-20 -> 9
21+ -> 9
31% of throws over 10 yards
16% of throws over 20 yards
-----------------------------------------------
% of throws over 10 yards through the weeks: 22 - 42 - 61 - 21 - 29 - 39 - 16 - 24 - 31
% of throws over 20 yards through the weeks: 8 - 8 - 13 - 16 - 3 - 14 - 0 - 0 - 9
Weeks where Tua attempted to throw over 10 yards the least: 8(Rams), 11(Denver), 15(NE)
Weeks where Tua attempted to throw over 20 yards the least: 13(CIN), 15(NE), 16(LV)
WRs/TEs for those games:
Rams: Parker/Williams/Ford/Grant/Hollins - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
Denver: Parker/Grant/Hollins/Callaway/Perry - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
NE: Callaway/Ford/Hollins/Perry/Bowden - Myarick/Smythe/Shaheen
CIN: Parker/Grant/Hollins/Callaway/Bowden - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
LV: Bowden/Hollins/Ford/Grant/Perry - Gesicki/Smythe/Shaheen
Many other things could be considered before building an opinion on this like what type of games they were(leading/trailing, what type of D they were facing, OL performance...) Feel free to add to this.
First here's the thread I made about it after his 3 starts
Tua after 3 games
6th in NFL in average time to throw 4th in NFL in average completed air yards 15th in intended air yards 2nd in the NFL in Aggresiveness %(pct. of attemps into tight coverage) Long story short, Tua gets rid of the ball at a top 5 rate, doesnt throw downfield more than average but compltes those...
finheaven.com
And here's a thread with all the charts I'll be using for this...
Tua's passing charts
There are 3 games that look very similar strategically, the last 2 games and the Denver game. I really dont think that outside of those 3 Tua has been any kind of overconservative. Matter of fact there such a big difference between those 2 sets of games that Im pretty sure there's something to...
finheaven.com
