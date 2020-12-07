A look back to Week 4:

"All of the signings on defense were bad. Which free agent signing is playing well? This may be the worst defense I have ever seen in Miami"

"Reaction: the sample size is large enough to now conclude Flores is bottom tier HC... While Tua is so good he may save his job for a couple years... We won't win anything until we get a good HC...and GM in Miami."

"The team folds and is soft. Management tries to be cute picking no name draft picks"

Regarding Ogbah: "How well has he or anyone else on this defense played this season. This front seven is as bad as any front seven Miami has ever put on the field in a very long time"

"How did Wilkins play? Did anyone notice him at all? I sure didn’t. Waste of a 13th overall pic imo. I’m not drafting a DT that high unless he’s a high sack guy."

"It will be another year before Ross realizes he has 2 losers in Flores and Grier."

"This defense just doesn't have that refuse to lose mentality."

After the team's loss to Seattle, the Dolphins were 1-3. Here was the general mood of the site:I said I'd review a specific thread before the Chiefs game. I'm not going to bump the actual thread, because the person who started it clearly puts hard work into his postings, and it's simply not cool to dump on that.However, here are some actual posts from others in that thread:Here we are nine weeks later. Seven wins. One loss....and some of you are still complaining, now it's about HOW the Dolphins are winning. Of course, that's your prerogative. I just don't understand it.What excites me more than anything else is that I think the offense is coming very, very close to clicking. You saw it in the second half yesterday, and even on the early deep pass to Grant that he dropped. Does the red zone execution need work? Absolutely. Is there a dearth of talent at WR and RB? You bet.But Tua was finally turned loose in the third quarter yesterday, and I finally saw what I saw from him at Alabama. Quick processing, good reads, and good throws. That low pass to DeVante Parker was one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in a while from a Miami QB.Do I think this team beats Kansas City next week? No. But I think it'll be fun. Do I think they make the playoffs? Yes, I do, as a Wild Card.But it's really house money at this point, gents. I thought everyone was overreacting in Week 4, but even I didn't think this would happen. Let's enjoy the ride.Fins up.