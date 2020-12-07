A look back to Week 4:

After the team's loss to Seattle, the Dolphins were 1-3. Here was the general mood of the site:


I said I'd review a specific thread before the Chiefs game. I'm not going to bump the actual thread, because the person who started it clearly puts hard work into his postings, and it's simply not cool to dump on that.

However, here are some actual posts from others in that thread:

  • "All of the signings on defense were bad. Which free agent signing is playing well? This may be the worst defense I have ever seen in Miami"
  • "Reaction: the sample size is large enough to now conclude Flores is bottom tier HC... While Tua is so good he may save his job for a couple years... We won't win anything until we get a good HC...and GM in Miami."
  • "The team folds and is soft. Management tries to be cute picking no name draft picks"
  • Regarding Ogbah: "How well has he or anyone else on this defense played this season. This front seven is as bad as any front seven Miami has ever put on the field in a very long time"
  • "How did Wilkins play? Did anyone notice him at all? I sure didn’t. Waste of a 13th overall pic imo. I’m not drafting a DT that high unless he’s a high sack guy."
  • "It will be another year before Ross realizes he has 2 losers in Flores and Grier."
  • "This defense just doesn't have that refuse to lose mentality."
Here we are nine weeks later. Seven wins. One loss.


...and some of you are still complaining, now it's about HOW the Dolphins are winning. Of course, that's your prerogative. I just don't understand it.

What excites me more than anything else is that I think the offense is coming very, very close to clicking. You saw it in the second half yesterday, and even on the early deep pass to Grant that he dropped. Does the red zone execution need work? Absolutely. Is there a dearth of talent at WR and RB? You bet.

But Tua was finally turned loose in the third quarter yesterday, and I finally saw what I saw from him at Alabama. Quick processing, good reads, and good throws. That low pass to DeVante Parker was one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in a while from a Miami QB.

Do I think this team beats Kansas City next week? No. But I think it'll be fun. Do I think they make the playoffs? Yes, I do, as a Wild Card.

But it's really house money at this point, gents. I thought everyone was overreacting in Week 4, but even I didn't think this would happen. Let's enjoy the ride.

Fins up.
 
I say it often on here. Today's fans have zero patience and it shows. We are in a 2 year rebuild and this team is producing far better than most had hoped or expected for what we saw last year.

Another year and another draft and this team can compete for the playoffs year in and year out.

Flores is bringing this team to respectability we have not had since Shula.
 
I’m as guilty as anyone of not knowing anything. I didn’t have any of those quotes from Week 4 but I wasn’t thrilled at being 1-3.
 
andyahs said:
I say it often on here. Today's fans have zero patience and it shows. We are in a 2 year rebuild and this team is producing far better than most had hoped or expected for what we saw last year.

Another year and another draft and this team can compete for the playoffs year in and year out.

Flores is bringing this team to respectability we have not had since Shula.
And even as recent as yesterday, we still have posters claiming we wasted picks this year. I guess we suck if we can't hit on 100%. :shrug:
 
DuderinoN703 said:
I’m as guilty as anyone of not knowing anything. I didn’t have any of those quotes from Week 4 but I wasn’t thrilled at being 1-3.
None of us were happy, of course. But the losses were to Seattle, New England and Buffalo - and they were close losses. It was a weird time.
 
andyahs said:
I say it often on here. Today's fans have zero patience and it shows. We are in a 2 year rebuild and this team is producing far better than most had hoped or expected for what we saw last year.

Another year and another draft and this team can compete for the playoffs year in and year out.

Flores is bringing this team to respectability we have not had since Shula.
It's not about patience. It's about a complete lack of rational and logical thought.

A lot on this forum warned others that because of all the new additions and rookies not having a real offseason, it was going to hurt us coming out of the gate just like last year.
 
To be quite honest this team was a shell of itself through week 4, specially the defense. We had 1 sack in 4 games as a team, compared to now where we had 6 sacks in yesterday's game alone.

I think those first 4 games were essentially our preseason.
 
I was as depressed as the next guy, but trusted the people who run the team to know a hell of a lot more than we do. I'm sure there is so much that goes on behind the scenes that we have no idea about.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
It's not about patience. It's about a complete lack of rational and logical thought.

A lot on this forum warned others that because of all the new additions and rookies not having a real offseason, it was going to hurt us coming out of the gate just like last year.
Yes it is.
 
andyahs said:
Yes it is.
Patience is tightly coupled with expectations. When the expectations are completely wrong in the first place, it doesn't matter whether the anger comes out a few games before or after because it was misplaced from the start.
 
And it WILL happen again. If we miss the playoffs the site will be a good mix of “everybody sucks” and “I told you we wouldn’t make the playoffs”. Get ready, fun times, fun times.
 
DolfanISS said:
And it WILL happen again. If we miss the playoffs the site will be a good mix of “everybody sucks” and “I told you we wouldn’t make the playoffs”. Get ready, fun times, fun times.
Yeah, it'll suck when we're going to have to fire Flores, Grier, and cut Tua since it'll totally be the rational thing to do...
 
