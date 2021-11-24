A mind strengthening exercise to help with some of our convoluted threads.

Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 6,342
- Reaction score
- 9,093
- Age
- 75
- Location
- High Point, NC
A mind strengthening exercise to help with following some of our convoluted posts.
I thought this might help trying to follow some of the inconsistent and sometimes mind-boggling responses I am seeing more often on this forum - ENJOY
I thought this might help trying to follow some of the inconsistent and sometimes mind-boggling responses I am seeing more often on this forum - ENJOY