A Much Better Option at QB.........

Rather than give away the entire Farm for Watson and his baggage I say the Fins ought to draft the 6'3" 220LB Redshirt Senior QB from NJ, out of the University of Pitt named Kenny Pickett. He has a rifle for an arm and has QB size and skill necessary for today's NFL. Not to mention the last time we drafted a QB from the U of Pitt he didn't turn out so terrible, in fact he is an American icon.



2021 NOTABLES: Kenny Pickett's elite play is garnering national praise and accolades…he has been named a first team Midseason All-American by three national outlets: The Athletic, CBS Sports and Sporting News...Associated Press named him the ACC's Midseason Top Offensive Player...through eight games he has completed 69.2% of his passes (207 of 299) for 2,755 yards with 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions...he is averaging an impressive 344.4 passing yards per contest…Pickett is piloting the country's fourth-highest scoring offense at 43.9 points per contest.



2021 QUOTABLES: “He isn’t just the best quarterback in the ACC this season, he’s been the best QB in the entire country,” said Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor.



I can go on and on about Kenny's upside however if you do some research on this kid you will be as impressed or even moreso................MAKE IT HAPPEN FOOLISH FINS FRONT OFFICE!!!!!!!!