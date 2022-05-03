 A much too ridiculously early look at the final 53... or I'm really bored tonight. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A much too ridiculously early look at the final 53... or I'm really bored tonight.

Let me start with a couple of provisos before I get started. One: I am going to start with the 53 with which we broke camp last year (yes, I know that it changed the very next day), and Two: Yes, I know it is too early for this, but I think that the front office must already have a perfect scenario in mind and will be building the team in that direction.

Here we go.

QB (2)
Tagovailoa
Bridgewater
Brissett

RB (3) (5)
Edmonds
Mostert
White
Ingold
Gaskin
Brown
Ahmed


WR (6)
Waddle
Hill
Wilson
Edukanma
Sherfield
Williams
Wilson
Parker
Grant
Hollins

TE (5) (3)
Gesicki
Smythe
Long
Shaheen
Carter

OL (9)
Dieter
Jackson
Eichenberg
Jones
Hunt
Armstead
Williams
(Veteran Center, not as yet on the roster)
Diesch
Kindley
Mancz
Little
Davis

DL (6)
Butler
Ogbah
Sieler
Wilkins
Davis
Jenkins

LB (7)
Phillips
Van Ginkle
Riley
Roberts
Baker
Tindall
(Veteran edge, not yet on the roster)
Eguavoen
Scarlett

CB (7) (6)
Igbinoghene
Jones
Howard
Needham
Crossen
Kohou
T. Williams
Coleman
Perry

DB (0) (1)
T. Williams (Trill was listed as a CB last year but is more of a big nickel. I'd prefer to call him a dime safety)

S (5)
Rowe
Jones
Holland
McCourty
Fejedelem
McKinley

Sp (3)
Sanders
Ferguson
Morstead
Palardy

Notes:
1. Players in red are on the bubble.
2. The numbers in each position group are obviously speculative.
3. Having 3 DBs listed as bubble players shows how shallow our bench really is here, though I was tempted to list Fejedelem under Specials.
4. If Diesch, Kohou, and McKinley all make the team, I'll change my tagline to 'Circumstances' for 1 month. That will teach me to pick 3 UDFAs.
5. Bowden, Munson and Redwine were not on the original roster last year.
 
1

I actually like Connor more at WR than White at RB. I think Connor has a chance of beating out Preston Williams and I think White will likely end up on the practice squad.

Yet as you noted, it’s ridiculously too early and until these players actually play during the preseason, we really have no way of knowing which rookies will make the 53 man roster.
 
