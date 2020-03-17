A new culture

Guys I know we've heard it before. Its a cliche, but it really is true - the culture is everything. We've been sold this before (think Gase) ...but I really believe in it this time. Look no further than last year to see evidence. We had a list of "no-names" and yet we managed to beat the Patriots at HOME to knock them out of a 1st round BYE. This time is it working! Our coaches got the most out of our players. They established a culture and now Grier is out trying to find players that fit it!

Its no coincidence that all of our additions so far have many similarities:

When I watch them speak...they all seem like high class people, very intelligent, very humble, and selfless. When I read about each of them I absolutely love what I see...they all seem like very high character guys. We knew exactly who we wanted on day 1. We didn't waste any time. We weren't rumored to be in any other bidding wars yesterday...we knew who we wanted, and we didn't let any other team beat us in attaining them. I love that. And I think its very telling...I think this only adds even more fuel to the fire for the players we have been rumored to be after in the draft.

I thought it was interesting that most of them will be playing with a chip on their shoulder in some way. I don't think its a coincidence that we brought in Van Noy to be one of the leaders of our defense (a former failure himself.) Even Byron Jones, the absolute stud that he is, is dealing with "he isn't worth the money...he never turns the ball over!"

Why does this matter? All of these guys have elite talent (3 former 1st rounders)...but they haven't quite lived up to it, and that "chip on their shoulder" is a very effective tool that coaches use and its also good for a locker room. It shows that they're not willing to quit - they're willing to power through adversity. And good news!! Our coaches have already had success with one of our own (Devante Parker) ...somewhere they found him his spiderman costume.

Familiarity is a good thing...and it seems like most of their targets have a connection with us in some way as well. I think this is something Grier values. He has a history of pairing up players with former teammates/coaches.

- Van Noy with his former coach Flores
- Lawson with his former D-Line coach at Clemson - and having a fellow alumni in Wilkins with a personality like his has to help.
- Ereck Flowers is coming back to his hometown

I think all of this shows that they're always considering the locker room in their choices and the chemistry of it. They want players of high character, who will be comfortable here, and want to stay here.

Say what you want about the $$$...but this was a huge win for us in the "locker room" category. A big one.
 
Guys I know we've heard it before. Its a cliche, but it really is true - the culture is everything. We've been sold this before (think Gase) ...but I really believe in it this time. Look no further than last year to see evidence. We had a list of "no-names" and yet we managed to beat the Patriots at HOME to knock them out of a 1st round BYE. This time is it working! Our coaches got the most out of our players. They established a culture and now Grier is out trying to find players that fit it!

Its no coincidence that all of our additions so far have many similarities:

Most of them will be playing with a chip on their shoulder (Byron for "not being able to turn over the ball - not worth the money," ...Shaq for "not being able to get to the QB enough and disappearing," and Flowers for being a "one of the worst NFL draft busts in recent memory.")

Why does this matter? All of these guys have elite talent and the measurables you want...but they haven't quite lived up to it, and that "chip on their shoulder" is a very effective tool that coaches use. Our coaches have shown that they can get the most out of these types of players (Devante Parker!?) That chip on their shoulder is also good for a locker room. It shows that they're not willing to quit - they're willing to power through adversity. I don't think its a coincidence that we brought in Van Noy to be one of the leaders of our defense (a former failure himself.)

Many of these guys all have connections here already as well.
- Flores / Van Noy
- Shaq Lawson / our D-Line coach / fellow alumni in Wilkins
- Ereck Flowers / hometown

Familiarity is a good thing...and it seems like most of their targets have a connection with us in some way.

When I watch them speak...they all seem like high class people, very intelligent, very humble, and selfless. When I read about each of them I absolutely love what I see...they all seem like very high character guys.

We knew exactly who we wanted on day 1. We didn't waste any time. We weren't rumored to be in any other bidding wars yesterday...we knew who we wanted, and we didn't let any other team beat us in attaining them. I love that.

And I think its very telling...I think this only adds even more fuel to the fire for the players we have been rumored to be after in the draft. We want high character guys.
That all sounds good but I am always wary of players signed in free agency because history clearly shows that the vast majority of free agents who sign with another team usually don’t have success with their new team.
There is usually a reason the team these free agents are on do not sign these free agents to new long term contracts and the reason is they don’t believe they are worth the money. So while I hope all these signings work out for the a Dolphins, history seems to imply that the Dolphins probably overpaid for players who likely will not be as good as advertised.
 
The truth generally lies in the middle. Some of these players will play up to their contracts, others not so much. You really don't know until the games start. Until then, we can speculate, postulate, even pontificate and bloviate (and I don't mean to obfuscate), but we just have to let it play out and trust the process. I would hope that the rest of the team is assembled through the draft.
 
This feels planned, more so than in years past.

I don’t think free agency has been as big a problem for our franchise as poor drafting and lack of a vision has.

What’s different about this incarnation of big spending as it was thought out to correspond with what is gaping to be a well thought draft strategy. One that required sacrifice and patience by ownership, the FO and the coaching staff.

We’ve been mediocre for so long that we always just banked on the next guy acquired to get us over the hump.

That’s what Buffalo is doing. That’s what the Browns are doing. That’s what the Jets are doing.

These people came in here from day 1 planning to do this with a clean slate. They might fail. But I REALLY don’t think they will. Because now they have an arsenal of draft picks to work with, an arsenal I think they plan on extending over the next 3-4 drafts.
 
