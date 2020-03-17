A new culture

Guys I know we've heard it before. Its a cliche, but it really is true - the culture is everything. We've been sold this before (think Gase) ...but I really believe in it this time. Look no further than last year to see evidence. We had a list of "no-names" and yet we managed to beat the Patriots at HOME to knock them out of a 1st round BYE. This time is it working! Our coaches got the most out of our players. They established a culture and now Grier is out trying to find players that fit it!



Its no coincidence that all of our additions so far have many similarities:



When I watch them speak...they all seem like high class people, very intelligent, very humble, and selfless. When I read about each of them I absolutely love what I see...they all seem like very high character guys. We knew exactly who we wanted on day 1. We didn't waste any time. We weren't rumored to be in any other bidding wars yesterday...we knew who we wanted, and we didn't let any other team beat us in attaining them. I love that. And I think its very telling...I think this only adds even more fuel to the fire for the players we have been rumored to be after in the draft.



I thought it was interesting that most of them will be playing with a chip on their shoulder in some way. I don't think its a coincidence that we brought in Van Noy to be one of the leaders of our defense (a former failure himself.) Even Byron Jones, the absolute stud that he is, is dealing with "he isn't worth the money...he never turns the ball over!"



Why does this matter? All of these guys have elite talent (3 former 1st rounders)...but they haven't quite lived up to it, and that "chip on their shoulder" is a very effective tool that coaches use and its also good for a locker room. It shows that they're not willing to quit - they're willing to power through adversity. And good news!! Our coaches have already had success with one of our own (Devante Parker) ...somewhere they found him his spiderman costume.



Familiarity is a good thing...and it seems like most of their targets have a connection with us in some way as well. I think this is something Grier values. He has a history of pairing up players with former teammates/coaches.



- Van Noy with his former coach Flores

- Lawson with his former D-Line coach at Clemson - and having a fellow alumni in Wilkins with a personality like his has to help.

- Ereck Flowers is coming back to his hometown



I think all of this shows that they're always considering the locker room in their choices and the chemistry of it. They want players of high character, who will be comfortable here, and want to stay here.



Say what you want about the $$$...but this was a huge win for us in the "locker room" category. A big one.