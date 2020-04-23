A new culture

No matter what happens guys...I'm convinced that Grier n' company are trying to change the culture of our locker room.



After just watching the movie "Draft Day" (2014) as I tend to do...I'm always reminded that culture is everything. Its about finding the "right" guys. The guys who will be selfless...the guys who love the game...the guys who will be leaders.



I feel confident that we will find them today.



Maybe I've had too many beers...but I really believe that were going to happy with how things played out at the end of the day.



If were not (god forbid we select Herbert - who clearly is the pick that will anger the most fans in Finheaven) ...lets just remind ourselves that we are ADDING players to our team. At the end of the day....we CANT lose. We can only not gain as much as we'd hoped....



But really, I feel good about this. I feel like were going to solve problems that we won't have to worry about for YEARS TO COME.



We have earned this moment...we will be the talk of the draft. Respect to all of you. No matter the opinion. Lets try to stay positive through this ride.