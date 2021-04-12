 A no trade BPA Mock | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A no trade BPA Mock

I thought I would go through a 7 round Draft taking the BPA at each of Miami's picks.

No trades, and without aiming for team needs but taking the actual BPA(in my opinion)on the board.

The only concession to reality i made was to ignore QB beyond a possible backup/project type late.

I would be curious to see other efforts to go through a draft this way, just taking the best football player there and seeing what you end up with.

This is mine:

  • 6.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Kyle Pitts
    TE, Florida

  • 18.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Micah Parsons
    LB, Penn State

  • 36.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Caleb Farley
    CB, Virginia Tech

  • 50.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Creed Humphrey
    IOL, Oklahoma

  • 81.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Payton Turner
    EDGE, Houston

  • 156.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Chuba Hubbard
    RB, Oklahoma State

  • 231.​

    Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png

    Miami Dolphins
    Cornell Powell
    WR, Clemson
 
