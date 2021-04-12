A no trade BPA Mock

jimthefin
I thought I would go through a 7 round Draft taking the BPA at each of Miami's picks.
No trades, and without aiming for team needs but taking the actual BPA(in my opinion)on the board.
The only concession to reality i made was to ignore QB beyond a possible backup/project type late.
I would be curious to see other efforts to go through a draft this way, just taking the best football player there and seeing what you end up with.
This is mine:
6.
Miami Dolphins
Kyle Pitts
TE, Florida
18.
Miami Dolphins
Micah Parsons
LB, Penn State
36.
Miami Dolphins
Caleb Farley
CB, Virginia Tech
50.
Miami Dolphins
Creed Humphrey
IOL, Oklahoma
81.
Miami Dolphins
Payton Turner
EDGE, Houston
156.
Miami Dolphins
Chuba Hubbard
RB, Oklahoma State
231.
Miami Dolphins
Cornell Powell
WR, Clemson