A no trade BPA Mock

6.​

Kyle Pitts

TE, Florida

Micah Parsons

LB, Penn State

Caleb Farley

CB, Virginia Tech

Creed Humphrey

IOL, Oklahoma

Payton Turner

EDGE, Houston





Chuba Hubbard

RB, Oklahoma State

Cornell Powell

WR, Clemson

I thought I would go through a 7 round Draft taking the BPA at each of Miami's picks.No trades, and without aiming for team needs but taking the actual BPA(in my opinion)on the board.The only concession to reality i made was to ignore QB beyond a possible backup/project type late.I would be curious to see other efforts to go through a draft this way, just taking the best football player there and seeing what you end up with.This is mine: