Someday, hopefully in the near future, we at Finheaven won't have to talk about quarterbacks. At least not in the sense that the team needs one. Until then, I understand why that dominates the site. But, here is a non-quarterback post. Some random thoughts closing in on super bowl week.



The Bellichick Coaching Tree

It used to be that Bill Bellichick assistant coaches didn't fare well as head coach. This season is definitely different. Mike Vrabel has done a great job with Tennessee, while Bill O'Brien got Houston to the playoffs. Brian Flores, meanwhile, had a very promising first year in Miami. Matt Patricia lost a lot of close games in Detroit, but he has to be on the hot seat next year if he doesn't produce a winning season.



MLB versus NFL

Apparently MLB takes cheating more seriously than the NFL. Already three managers and one GM have been fired. Can you imagine Robert Kraft firing Bill Billichick? Will be interesting to see what else MLB does compared to the NFL with the recent Patriots cheating scandal.



The Draft and Free Agency

I promised no quarterback talk! In watching SF play quite a few times this year, the importance of building the trenches can't be underestimated. The 49ers probably have the best defensive line in the game with Buckner, Bosa, Armstead and Ford. Their offensive line is very good as well. Miami should use free agency and the draft primarily on building the lines and that other position that we won't talk about.