A "Patriots fans" review of week 1 - just for use an "outside" our fan base review.Matt Stafford sucksMac Jones sucks and the Pats need to fire BBThe Dolphins are goodPackers are doneMahomes is better without Tyreek HillTexans might be goodThe Super Bowl loser curse is alive and well for Burrow and the BengalsTrey Lance is a bust. 49ers should go back to JimmyGiants might be a wildcard contending teamAny others?"Any questions about how at least one member of the Patriots Fan base saw last week? My special interest is in the Dolphins, and I found his "The Dolphins are good" analysis was very rewarding.No snide remarks about the Dolphins, just a post-game general analysis.I never dreamt a Pats fan would be more knowledgeable about the Dolphins than a member of our fan base.I must have had a bad dream, because Ray is Right - LOL