Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 11,710
- Reaction score
- 20,968
- Age
- 76
- Location
- High Point, NC
A "Patriots fans" review of week 1 - just for use an "outside" our fan base review.
Mac Jones sucks and the Pats need to fire BB
The Dolphins are good
Packers are done
Mahomes is better without Tyreek Hill
Texans might be good
The Super Bowl loser curse is alive and well for Burrow and the Bengals
Trey Lance is a bust. 49ers should go back to Jimmy
Giants might be a wildcard contending team
Any others?"
Any questions about how at least one member of the Patriots Fan base saw last week? My special interest is in the Dolphins, and I found his "The Dolphins are good" analysis was very rewarding.
No snide remarks about the Dolphins, just a post-game general analysis.
I never dreamt a Pats fan would be more knowledgeable about the Dolphins than a member of our fan base.
I must have had a bad dream, because Ray is Right - LOL
Mac Jones sucks and the Pats need to fire BB
The Dolphins are good
Packers are done
Mahomes is better without Tyreek Hill
Texans might be good
The Super Bowl loser curse is alive and well for Burrow and the Bengals
Trey Lance is a bust. 49ers should go back to Jimmy
Giants might be a wildcard contending team
Any others?"
Any questions about how at least one member of the Patriots Fan base saw last week? My special interest is in the Dolphins, and I found his "The Dolphins are good" analysis was very rewarding.
No snide remarks about the Dolphins, just a post-game general analysis.
I never dreamt a Pats fan would be more knowledgeable about the Dolphins than a member of our fan base.
I must have had a bad dream, because Ray is Right - LOL