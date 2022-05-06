 A Prayer for the Stressed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Prayer for the Stressed

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
9,084
Reaction score
15,493
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
I put this out a few years ago and I think as we go in faster circles anticipating Training Camp and our new season under a new coaching staff that it will be useful.

A Prayer for the Stressed
(Plagiarized as required) - LOL

Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
the courage to change the things I cannot accept,
and the wisdom to hide the Avatar's of those whom
I've had to press the "ignore" status today BECAUSE THEY GOT ON MY NERVES!

Help me be careful of the toes I step on today
as they may be connected to the feet I may have to kiss tomorrow.

Help me always give 100% at work:
12 % on Monday
23% on Tuesday
40% on Wednesday
20% on Thursday, and
5% on Friday.

And help me remember that when the Dolphins are having a bad day
and it seems people are trying to wind me up, that it takes:

42 muscles to frown
28 muscles to smile
and only 4 muscles to extend my arm and smack some "troll" with "ignore"!

I can use my remaining " one handful " of muscles to shoot my pistol at the range.
Then everything will be alright - LOL
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,697
Reaction score
7,384
Location
Everywhere
Harry Potter Lol GIF by Sky
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom