I put this out a few years ago and I think as we go in faster circles anticipating Training Camp and our new season under a new coaching staff that it will be useful.



A Prayer for the Stressed

(Plagiarized as required) - LOL



Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

the courage to change the things I cannot accept,

and the wisdom to hide the Avatar's of those whom

I've had to press the "ignore" status today BECAUSE THEY GOT ON MY NERVES!



Help me be careful of the toes I step on today

as they may be connected to the feet I may have to kiss tomorrow.



Help me always give 100% at work:

12 % on Monday

23% on Tuesday

40% on Wednesday

20% on Thursday, and

5% on Friday.



And help me remember that when the Dolphins are having a bad day

and it seems people are trying to wind me up, that it takes:



42 muscles to frown

28 muscles to smile

and only 4 muscles to extend my arm and smack some "troll" with "ignore"!



I can use my remaining " one handful " of muscles to shoot my pistol at the range.

Then everything will be alright - LOL