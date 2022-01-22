 A question for Dolphin fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A question for Dolphin fans

Go Flo

Go Flo

Yeah I suppose I’ll root for Green Bay for you. I went to Green Bay back in 97 when the Packers played New England in the Super Bowl. I was with my girlfriend. During Super Bowl weeks she would work for this company it would go to wherever the Super Bowl was and set up stands on the corners and sell that teams merchandise. I’ll never forget standing there With a huge Miami Dolphins Winter jacket on selling Cheeseheads freezing my *** off for two weeks while the Green Bay fans would make fun of my jacket. If Green Bay won I had to stay another week! Obviously we know the outcome. three weeks freezing my *** off in Green Bay Wisconsin. Oh the memories, still can’t believe I did that lol.
 
G

GBpackers10

Go Flo said:
Yeah I suppose I'll root for Green Bay for you. I went to Green Bay back in 97 when the Packers played New England in the Super Bowl. I was with my girlfriend. During Super Bowl weeks she would work for this company it would go to wherever the Super Bowl was and set up stands on the corners and sell that teams merchandise. I'll never forget standing there With a huge Miami Dolphins Winter jacket on selling Cheeseheads freezing my *** off for two weeks while the Green Bay fans would make fun of my jacket. If Green Bay won I had to stay another week! Obviously we know the outcome. three weeks freezing my *** off in Green Bay Wisconsin. Oh the memories, still can't believe I did that lol.
I remember there being lots of snow and cold that year am I correct?
 
Merle13

Merle13

Always pulling for Arron Rogers as long as he is not playing the Dolphins. Go GB!!
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Have to say the Packers would be the team I would like to win it all now tbh.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

I was hoping they would be beating the F-ing Cowboys this week but them beating the 49ers is a must...

Chiefs - Titans & GB - LA are my hopes...
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Yes, and pulling for you guys over the Bucs and Bills potentially. Neutral towards Rams and Chiefs, don't even consider the Titans as a SB possibility. The Bengals are exciting -- not their time yet, but Burrow and Chase/Higgins are super fun to watch (I'm jelly).
 
