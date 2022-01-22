A question for Dolphin fans

Yeah I suppose I’ll root for Green Bay for you. I went to Green Bay back in 97 when the Packers played New England in the Super Bowl. I was with my girlfriend. During Super Bowl weeks she would work for this company it would go to wherever the Super Bowl was and set up stands on the corners and sell that teams merchandise. I’ll never forget standing there With a huge Miami Dolphins Winter jacket on selling Cheeseheads freezing my *** off for two weeks while the Green Bay fans would make fun of my jacket. If Green Bay won I had to stay another week! Obviously we know the outcome. three weeks freezing my *** off in Green Bay Wisconsin. Oh the memories, still can’t believe I did that lol.