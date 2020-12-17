A Quick Laugh (Jets related)

Heard this on the Rich Eisen Show today and found it hilarious

So the Jets and Patriots play Week 17. Both Eisen and NFL Network's Kyle Brandt agreed that it's possible Belichick forces the Jets to beat them which would mean the Jags would have the #1 Pick meaning no Lawrence in the AFC East

LMAO That would be icing on the cake for this season

Random but thought I'd share.
 
If you were Gase wouldn’t you be trying to screw the Jets by getting a win? Why set them up for a future you won’t be part of. Nothing in it for him, I’d be pulling out all the stops to get a win. Question is can he get the players to buy in?
 
I’m seriously not scared of Sunshine coming to the AFCE especially going to that dumpster fire of an organization.
 
I’m seriously not scared of Sunshine coming to the AFCE especially going to that dumpster fire of an organization.
I think we've learned over the years you need the coach and the QB for long term success. That will be one piece, I’m hoping we have both but unfortunately it looks like Buffalo does too. I’d love to dominate the AFC East like NE did but having it be competitive will be fun too.
 
