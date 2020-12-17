A Quick Laugh (Jets related)

Heard this on the Rich Eisen Show today and found it hilarious
So the Jets and Patriots play Week 17. Both Eisen and NFL Network's Kyle Brandt agreed that it's possible Belichick forces the Jets to beat them which would mean the Jags would have the #1 Pick meaning no Lawrence in the AFC East
LMAO That would be icing on the cake for this season
Random but thought I'd share.
