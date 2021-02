Geordie said: We won 10 games. Double the amount of the previous year ffs !!! Give me rocky starts every year ! Click to expand...

This a BS report. At one point in time, Dolphins had 5 to 6 rookies starting on offense. Raekwon started to play very well on the other side of the ball. A. Jackson tool a step back when he got hurt. He actually performed pretty good considering no offense and his bone marrow transplant for his sister!!! He was already a bit of a project. Put covid and his personal health stuff in there and he did damn good! These dweebs don't go inside the numbers. Hunt was strong and Kindley also had a nice year before he got dinged up. Of course, this draft, as we've all said before will come down to Tua. He will be very good with the right support.