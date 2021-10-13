A sign of Flores' preference?

zach attach
Today's media avails had Flores wearing a Clemson T-shirt. Deshaun Watson's college. Hmm, am I looking too much into this? Maybe he's giving praise to Trevor Lawrence?
Either way, how does this affect Tua at practice if he sees Flores wearing the shirt. This TMZ breaking news alert is complete, haha.
Dolphins head coach wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Christian Wilkins
Another BC wagerer loses to Clemson. First, it was NFL running back A.J Dillon betting with Amari Rodgers against the Tigers and now an NFL head coach. Former C
