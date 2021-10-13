 A sign of Flores' preference? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A sign of Flores' preference?

zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,694
Reaction score
1,381
Location
Jax.
Today's media avails had Flores wearing a Clemson T-shirt. Deshaun Watson's college. Hmm, am I looking too much into this? Maybe he's giving praise to Trevor Lawrence?
Either way, how does this affect Tua at practice if he sees Flores wearing the shirt. This TMZ breaking news alert is complete, haha.




www.tigernet.com

Dolphins head coach wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Christian Wilkins

Another BC wagerer loses to Clemson. First, it was NFL running back A.J Dillon betting with Amari Rodgers against the Tigers and now an NFL head coach. Former C
www.tigernet.com www.tigernet.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,360
Reaction score
3,704
Location
Everywhere
He failed to execute on his wardrobe selection.
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
7,754
Reaction score
21,482
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Not sure what to read into it but Flo usually doesn't do something without a reason. He personally picks at least the first song at the beginning of practice.

NM, he lost a bet is my guess probably to Wilkins since Clemson beat BC this past weekend.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
9,025
Reaction score
4,404
Location
Miami
zach attach said:
Today's media avails had Flores wearing a Clemson T-shirt. Deshaun Watson's college. Hmm, am I looking too much into this? Maybe he's giving praise to Trevor Lawrence?
Either way, how does this affect Tua at practice if he sees Flores wearing the shirt. This TMZ breaking news alert is complete, haha.
Click to expand...

he apparently lost a bet with Wilkins, which is why he is donning a Clemson shirt.

but, hey, let's also give Watson another BJ while we're speculating.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,751
Reaction score
10,913
Location
NE, Indiana
To save this thread from becoming a total ****show where people cant even look down a few posts without overreacting, I've edited the OP with some of the links you guys had posted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom