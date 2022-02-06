A story of winning at all costs.

When Flores was hired I mused that hiring a defensive coordinator with no head coaching experience from the Bill Billicheat tree was not a recipee for success. Then follow that up after trading Tunsil, Minka, Drake, James our top assets on the team it was obvious the season was over before it began. The only question was if Flores could coach and if he couldn't would we finally can Grier.

Then we had those 5 wins that season and there was some hope.

Now that the stories are coming out of what may have actually happened it could simply be situation of 2 men attempting to win at all costs but ended up tripping over each other at the end.

Ross long term plan hire Flores because of his inexperience, tear down the roster completely all with the goal to attain the very best QB in order to win. When that did not happen enter the attempt for Brady again goal attain the very best QB to win.

Statiscially this plan should have worked considering all the loosing coaches we hired the past few years.

Enter African American coach Flores with the identical goal as Ross win. Flores plan is more short term win now. The problem with the Flores plan it interfered with Ross plan and vice versa.

So both gentlemen are undermining each other at the same time with the same goal to win.

Meanwhile Flores becomes more and more paranoid regarding both his staff, Grier and Ross. Midseason this year for example Flores takes complete control of the team alienating his assistant coaches.

What I find most ironic about this if this theroy is true if Flores had been hired instead of the losers we did hire before the Tank season he would most likely still be the coach as at the end of the day it's all about winning.