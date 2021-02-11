A sure fire pick back then

HollowBeast
The sure fire prospect that they passed on Barry Sanders , Derrick Thomas , Deion Sanders .
are there really any sure cant miss prospects?
Thirty years later, Tony Mandarich documentary tells incredible tale of Packers draft bust
ESPN produced a 44-minute documentary called "Mandarich" looking back at the checkered career of former Packers No. 2 draft pick Tony Mandarich.
www.jsonline.com