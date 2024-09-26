A Tale Of Two Mikes

Compare and contrast. I do not care how a coach leads, but it has to be effective. There are always lines, and I think we are too far to the easy guardrail. Not only in terms of how we practice, but also how accountability for other things is handled too. This is one of the risks of first time head coaches. You learn from experience. Flores was too far on one guardrail. Perhaps McDaniel is too far in the other direction and it results in a team that is not as well conditioned as it should be and is soft and underachieves. It sure has looked like that coming out of the gate this year, but it is early, so there is time to right the ship. This is where a coach makes his money, when things are hard, not when they are easy. We will see if it gets better or not.