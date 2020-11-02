A thought on the play calling (Positive Perspective)

We had the game well in hand early. There are a combination of factors that went into the play calling I am sure. One positive thing by design or happenstance was that we did not give the Cardinals much to game plan against on the offense. The Cardinals were on a bye, and didn't have anything to study on Tua except for college tape last week. This week, they don't have much to go on either as the play calling was very vanilla. Also the Wildcat with Perry makes a little more sense, as even though it wasn't successful, it is something Arizona has to put time and effort in to, now that we have shown it.



Just some thoughts, Phins Up!