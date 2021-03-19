A "way too early" 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Gatorboy999120
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2021
- Messages
- 632
- Reaction score
- 367
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Boca Raton, Florida
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Howell goes one, joins Detroit Lions | PFN
The future is now! Find out if North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell goes first overall in our 2022 First Round NFL Mock Draft!
www.profootballnetwork.com
3 Gators in the top 32? Would not be a total surprise..but a little shocking..Not for Kaiir Elam, but perhaps the other two.
Looks interesting, though.
Discuss.