 A "way too early" 2022 NFL Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A "way too early" 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
632
Reaction score
367
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
www.profootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Howell goes one, joins Detroit Lions | PFN

The future is now! Find out if North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell goes first overall in our 2022 First Round NFL Mock Draft!
www.profootballnetwork.com www.profootballnetwork.com

3 Gators in the top 32? Would not be a total surprise..but a little shocking..Not for Kaiir Elam, but perhaps the other two.

Looks interesting, though.

Discuss.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom