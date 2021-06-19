A week late Bday - Spent at Dad's Funeral

Fin-Loco
Hi all,
Sadly, I had to spend my 47th bday giving a speech at my father's funeral. So many on here have been so supportive I can't even list them all and then those on the 347 Discord as well. Now heading to Orlando to help my family get through Father's Day weekend. Maybe I can actually make next weekend a proper bday for me.
