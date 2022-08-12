A Worthless 'Final Score' Thread...

Charlie Rivers
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,809
- Reaction score
- 1,599
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Miami
Just for fun thread. What will be tomorrow night's final score?
I personal don't care. I just want to see how our o-line preforms and the running game. Also, I want to see ST passing.
I see one defensive score...fumble recovery for a td.
24 Miami
13 Bucs
You?
Go Dolphins!
I personal don't care. I just want to see how our o-line preforms and the running game. Also, I want to see ST passing.
I see one defensive score...fumble recovery for a td.
24 Miami
13 Bucs
You?
Go Dolphins!