If this is accurate, this could mean jail time.
AARON DONALD
DL, LOS ANGELES RAMS
A Pittsburgh attorney said he'll file assault charges against Aaron Donald after an alleged altercation in Pittsburgh.
Attorney Todd Hollis on Wednesday provided a picture of a man, DeVincent Spriggs, with a severely swollen eye and cuts on his face, and said Donald had assaulted the man in the wee hours of April 11. Spriggs alleges he was assaulted by Donald after accidentally bumping into him, and suffered a concussion, broken arm, and 16 stitches near his eye. The 2020 defensive player of the year has not yet responded to the allegations. The NFL will certainly track the situation.