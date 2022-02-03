AARON RODGERS BUILDING HOME IN TENNESSEE

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
DON'T BENCH THE TANNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
The Titans emerge as a potential Aaron Rodgers suitor - ProFootballTalk
As Aaron Rodgers figures out where his career will unfold in 2022, a new potential suitor has entered the picture.On Tuesday, Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville reported that the Packers quarterback has purchased land and is in the process of building a house in Franklin, Tennessee. A...
