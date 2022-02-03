 AARON RODGERS BUILDING HOME IN TENNESSEE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AARON RODGERS BUILDING HOME IN TENNESSEE

circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,369
Reaction score
30,838
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

DON'T BENCH THE TANNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

The Titans emerge as a potential Aaron Rodgers suitor - ProFootballTalk

As Aaron Rodgers figures out where his career will unfold in 2022, a new potential suitor has entered the picture.On Tuesday, Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville reported that the Packers quarterback has purchased land and is in the process of building a house in Franklin, Tennessee. A...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
The Gov

The Gov

I'm On The Whiskey Diet
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
802
Reaction score
3,001
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Saturday Night Live 90S GIF
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,253
Reaction score
14,237
Location
West Palm Beach
That's a perfect place for him, lot's of conspiracy theorists in that state.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
18,722
Reaction score
15,874
Location
New Jersey
Good. He can lose at home in the playoffs there just as good as he was able to do it in GB.

Loser.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom