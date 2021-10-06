Aaron Rodgers Dolphins Qb Next Year?

ABFinsfan
SO I was llistening to Mark Lawernce a betting guru today. He made an interesting comment. He said there was a lot of crediable chatter that Stephen Ross was going to do whatever it took to get Rodgers in Miami next year, ala Brady in TB. If Ross could pull this off it was also pretty much asure Adams(a free agent) would follow. This is the first I have heard about this. Anybody else closer to the club hearing this? Rodgers is 6 years younger than Brady so he still may have some good years left.