Aaron Rodgers Dolphins Qb Next Year?

ABFinsfan said: SO I was llistening to Mark Lawernce a betting guru today. He made an interesting comment. He said there was a lot of crediable chatter that Stephen Ross was going to do whatever it took to get Rodgers in Miami next year, ala Brady in TB. If Ross could pull this off it was also pretty much asure Adams(a free agent) would follow. This is the first I have heard about this. Anybody else closer to the club hearing this? Rodgers is 6 years younger than Brady so he still may have some good years left. Click to expand...

Credible chatter? Is this legit? Not freaking out or anything, but sometimes what people say in public is different than what they are saying behind the scenes. It wasn't cool when Ross went shopping for Harbaugh in the middle of the season. If it is true, it's not cool for him to be talking Rodgers right now. Note: We can banter about things all day long, but to me, that is different. Not saying an owner can't have opinions, but he should be conscientious and keep them in his inner circle.