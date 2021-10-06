 Aaron Rodgers Dolphins Qb Next Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Aaron Rodgers Dolphins Qb Next Year?

ABFinsfan

ABFinsfan

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 23, 2020
Messages
402
Reaction score
349
Age
56
Location
Atlantic Beach NC
SO I was llistening to Mark Lawernce a betting guru today. He made an interesting comment. He said there was a lot of crediable chatter that Stephen Ross was going to do whatever it took to get Rodgers in Miami next year, ala Brady in TB. If Ross could pull this off it was also pretty much asure Adams(a free agent) would follow. This is the first I have heard about this. Anybody else closer to the club hearing this? Rodgers is 6 years younger than Brady so he still may have some good years left.
 
dol_fan_81

dol_fan_81

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
1,677
Reaction score
81
Age
32
Location
UK
Depends on whether or not Rodgers has been eating his vegetables.
 
cash

cash

Nothing bigga than the B
Joined
Sep 11, 2008
Messages
2,405
Reaction score
730
Location
Miami
Can Aeron Rodgers play 16 games? I just want stability at the position
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,853
Reaction score
2,500
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
If we make him the highest paid QB in the league, all guaranteed, 5 year contract….and give him final say on all roster moves….then MAYBE he’d consider us.

Otherwise you can already book his flight to Pitt if he goes anywhere.
 
T

tommyp

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,313
Reaction score
711
he would also get killed behind this oline.. maybe next years draft will be ALL Oline
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
2,083
Reaction score
2,002
ABFinsfan said:
SO I was llistening to Mark Lawernce a betting guru today. He made an interesting comment. He said there was a lot of crediable chatter that Stephen Ross was going to do whatever it took to get Rodgers in Miami next year, ala Brady in TB. If Ross could pull this off it was also pretty much asure Adams(a free agent) would follow. This is the first I have heard about this. Anybody else closer to the club hearing this? Rodgers is 6 years younger than Brady so he still may have some good years left.
Click to expand...
Credible chatter? Is this legit? Not freaking out or anything, but sometimes what people say in public is different than what they are saying behind the scenes. It wasn't cool when Ross went shopping for Harbaugh in the middle of the season. If it is true, it's not cool for him to be talking Rodgers right now. Note: We can banter about things all day long, but to me, that is different. Not saying an owner can't have opinions, but he should be conscientious and keep them in his inner circle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom