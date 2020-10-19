AB Available In Two Weeks

Fin-Loco
Jan 10, 2020
4,620
10,344
Marco Island
Antonio Brown can return in two weeks - ProFootballTalk
The NFL in 2020 quickly has become divided into haves and have nots. One of the haves could soon have a pretty good receiver on the roster. Antonio Brown will be eligible to practice and play in only two weeks. Punished with an eight-game suspension for multiple off-field issues but not entirely...
I'd totally bring him in on a prove it deal. Low risk and potential high reward. Yes, I know he's weird but I'll take cheap and weird if it brings us a pro bowl WR.