AB Available In Two Weeks

Antonio Brown can return in two weeks

The NFL in 2020 quickly has become divided into haves and have nots. One of the haves could soon have a pretty good receiver on the roster. Antonio Brown will be eligible to practice and play in only two weeks. Punished with an eight-game suspension for multiple off-field issues but not entirely...
I'd totally bring him in on a prove it deal. Low risk and potential high reward. Yes, I know he's weird but I'll take cheap and weird if it brings us a pro bowl WR.
 
Rather have a DT or RB. He could beat man coverage though.
 
How do you know he's still a clown? No risk it no biscuit.....
What part of AB being available has to do with a DT or any other position?
 
Is the OP a joke? That is like saying josh Gordon is available. Tua should be playing soon. Is this the guy you want playing with him? You always compare BB to Flores, it didnt work out in NE. Really?
 
He like Bell will end up with a SB contender. Would be crazy if he signed a vet minimum contract to join the Chiefs for the 2nd half of the season.
 
Every person deserves a second chance and he’s a quality player who could only improve a team’s ability as long as he doesn’t disturb disrupt the mentality and positive feeling and thinking Flo is instilling. If he disturbs the unity then no chance.
 
Antonio Brown? The crazy WR who can't stay out of trouble?
Hell mf NO!!
 
Do you know what second chance means? Brown is waaaaay beyond a "second" chance.
 
He had his second chance three chances ago
 
AB is a great player and I hope he picks up the pieces of what was once a stellar career. He'll make whoever he signs with a better team, but I want no part of him or his "me first" mindset here. Not worth the risk.
 
