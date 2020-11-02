According To The Pro Critics Here......

After today’s game we should banish the entire Tua family back to Hawaii and have them thrown into a live volcano. Sometimes this board is really embarrassing to call a Dolphins site. I’m not advocating homerism here just asking for objectivity and you just can’t get it. Where do some of these posters comes from and what games are they watching. Are they really trolls, are they that clueless or just really don’t watch the actual games????



What I saw today was a kid who hasn’t played in over a year get the kitchen sink thrown at him from a top five defense. He played with no running game, WRs who couldn’t catch a snail today, WRs who couldn’t get separation and pressure up the middle. Yeah the play calling was vanilla by design. We know why. His passes that he did get off were crisp and accurate and he didn’t throw a pick.



No excuses, but my god, can we give this kid the rest of the season to praise or bury him? We’re 4-3 by the way and our coach has our players prepared. Beginning of the season the uninformed wanted Flores fired because the defense was getting handled now they want Tua gone after one game. So laughable