Accountability at the QB position

With all that has gone on this year, I hope some people have finally learned the lesson that if a QB looks bad, it's on him. There were soooooooooooooo many excuses this season that Rosen looked like garbage because of his surrounding talent, or lack thereof, that he wasn't given a fair shot, he was set up to fail blah blah blah.



Can we please look at what Fitzpatrick accomplished with the same players and raise our standards a bit for what a QB can or can't do and what they can actually control?



Yeah, I know the whole "Fitzpatrick is a veteran and has seen it all so he's more apt to handle the pressure and lack of talent than someone like Rosen" is coming, but that isn't the same thing as making the excuse that Rosen was only bad because everybody else was bad. Fitzpatrick still took the most hits in the league and with no running game put up a top 10 offense the last 9 weeks of the season.