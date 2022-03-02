 Adam schefter interview with coach mcdaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adam schefter interview with coach mcdaniel

Enjoyed listening to this podcast…coach mcdaniel interview

www.iheart.com

Raised by the Game of Football (Ft: Mike McDaniel) - The Adam Schefter Podcast | iHeart

<p>It's NFL Combine week! And with that, Adam goes around the league detailing the current situations of Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, and more. Then, Adam is joined by the new HC of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, to talk about his career path and what we can expect from him...
