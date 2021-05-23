 Adewale Ogunleye- A name I liked saying more than Van Ginkel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adewale Ogunleye- A name I liked saying more than Van Ginkel

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

I was just checking out career leaders for Dolphins players and came upon this name to reminisce about. Had to look again why we traded him and what we got back. Too bad we couldn't have held on to him longer

2003MiamiNFL1616000.000043216415.0 sacks71.0

Just wanted too much money after that season.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

You sure you're old enough to have seen "Wale" play?
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

still remember signing him as an undrafted rookie and knowing we got a dog. Dude would have been a second round pick had he not hurt his leg his senior year.

really wish we didn’t trade him for Marty Booker and Lamar Gordon.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

He was injured his last year in college and didn't play. Wannstedt's daughter went to the same school and had told her father about Ogunleye. After the season was over and the draft ended, Miami signed him as an UDFA. He rehabbed his 1st year in Miami and then developed into a very good player. Was traded to Chicago in one of the dumbest trades ever. Loved Ogunleye, one of my favorite Dolphins.
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

F

fishyanks

dolfan91 said:
He was injured his last year in college and didn't play. Wannstedt's daughter went to the same school and had told her father about Ogunleye. After the season was over and the draft ended, Miami signed him as an UDFA. He rehabbed his 1st year in Miami and then developed into a very good player. Was traded to Chicago in one of the dumbest trades ever. Loved Ogunleye, one of my favorite Dolphins.
He’s becoming quite successful at my firm, UBS, heading up the sports and entertainment fa group.
 
F

finsgonewild

He was a good but not great player that wanted too much money. Many of these players think that a higher contract equates to more money but that isn't always the case. Going to a new team doesn't guarantee the same level of success and if that is the case, a lot of times those players won't see all the money from that contract. Hopefully that is a lesson he learned and is now teaching others as a financial advisor.
 
D

dolphinron24

Adam First said:
Ogunleye is a smart dude. He works as a financial advisor now with UBS Global Wealth Management, helping to advise and mentor professional athletes on how to manage their fortunes.
Good for him! It's always nice to hear when ex-players are smart with their money.
 
