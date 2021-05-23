Adewale Ogunleye- A name I liked saying more than Van Ginkel

BC Phins4Life
Yup, getting old indeed when remembering players way before Adewale.You sure you're old enough to have seen "Wale" play?
Armstrong was one of the most underrated players Miami ever had.Every guy on the opposite of JT made money back then it seemed like...
Rich Owens, Trace Armstrong, Ogunleye...
Armstrong was one of the most underrated players Miami ever had.
He’s becoming quite successful at my firm, UBS, heading up the sports and entertainment fa group.He was injured his last year in college and didn't play. Wannstedt's daughter went to the same school and had told her father about Ogunleye. After the season was over and the draft ended, Miami signed him as an UDFA. He rehabbed his 1st year in Miami and then developed into a very good player. Was traded to Chicago in one of the dumbest trades ever. Loved Ogunleye, one of my favorite Dolphins.
Good for him! It's always nice to hear when ex-players are smart with their money.Ogunleye is a smart dude. He works as a financial advisor now with UBS Global Wealth Management, helping to advise and mentor professional athletes on how to manage their fortunes.