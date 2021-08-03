Adrian Peterson?

Kev7 said: I know he’s old and washed up, but it’s been years since we’ve had a reliable plodder that can rack up 3-4 yards in spots. We have Malcolm Brown, but I’m not sold there.



AP can offer us 100 or so meaningful carries, convert goaline opportunities and be a good veteran presence. For the vet minimum why not. Click to expand...

What you say makes sense, as far as it goes.What it doesn't address is that current trends that show the FO and coaches are addressing the future as well as our immediate needs at each position. A reasonable player selection at the VET minimum is only used at weak positions we will eventually address via the draft or free agency.We may not be as strong in our running game as people want, but to a large extent, part of that problem last year was our offensive line as much as it was our running backs.With the improvements made to our offensive line in terms of newly drafted players and excellent depth at all offensive line positions and players returning from illness & injury we should see much better offensive line play. Couple this with a real pre-season and training camp, then we are on path to a much more effective offensive line in both the running and passing game.For all these reasons, I don't see the team bringing in an older vet running back unless this year shows we are not getting good running back performance with an effective offensive line. Gaskin ran well enough while he was available last year and we did also draft a running back this year, so I don't see the Dolphins tying up a roster spot with an older vet. We have other positional needs for good players that are more important at this time then running backs.