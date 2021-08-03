 Adrian Peterson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adrian Peterson?

I know he’s old and washed up, but it’s been years since we’ve had a reliable plodder that can rack up 3-4 yards in spots. We have Malcolm Brown, but I’m not sold there.

AP can offer us 100 or so meaningful carries, convert goaline opportunities and be a good veteran presence. For the vet minimum why not.
 
Last edited:
I am all for upgrading wherever we can, but yeah, it's going to be a hard pass for me.
 
If we're looking for geezers lets bring Ricky back...lol
 
I think we are set at rb. Most likely he ends up on the rams I would guess.
 
AP has been in the league for 14 years. In 2007 he was the 7th pick in the draft out of Oklahoma. He's 36, last year for the Lions he had 156 carries for a bit over 600 yards and 7 TDs and a 3.9 ypc. I don't see it and I really doubt Flo sees it. He goes for youth whenever possible and he has a bunch of young, shifty backs and one short yardage type back so I would think in Flo's mind we don't need a big name RB who is at the end of his career. AP was last in the Pro Bowl in 2015, that's a long time ago. Pasadena
 
Nah….for now and until we get our STUD RB, I’m good with the combo of Gaskin/Ahmed/Brown/Doaks.
 
What you say makes sense, as far as it goes.

What it doesn't address is that current trends that show the FO and coaches are addressing the future as well as our immediate needs at each position. A reasonable player selection at the VET minimum is only used at weak positions we will eventually address via the draft or free agency.

We may not be as strong in our running game as people want, but to a large extent, part of that problem last year was our offensive line as much as it was our running backs.

With the improvements made to our offensive line in terms of newly drafted players and excellent depth at all offensive line positions and players returning from illness & injury we should see much better offensive line play. Couple this with a real pre-season and training camp, then we are on path to a much more effective offensive line in both the running and passing game.

For all these reasons, I don't see the team bringing in an older vet running back unless this year shows we are not getting good running back performance with an effective offensive line. Gaskin ran well enough while he was available last year and we did also draft a running back this year, so I don't see the Dolphins tying up a roster spot with an older vet. We have other positional needs for good players that are more important at this time then running backs.
 
