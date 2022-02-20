 AFC East Draft Review - Dolphins top of the class | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AFC East Draft Review - Dolphins top of the class

royalshank

royalshank

Pretty spot on. What stood out to me was I didn’t realize Eichenberg had 10 penalties and 9 sacks given up. If he becomes a quality starter, this really does go down (assuming our 3 studs from the class continue to be ballers) as one of the best draft classes in team history.

www.nfl.com

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Dolphins and Patriots load up; Jets mix good with BAD

The 2021 NFL Draft paid immediate dividends for the Dolphins and Patriots. Meanwhile, the Jets' haul was a mixed bag, with one subject of serious consternation. Gennaro Filice grades each rookie class in the AFC East.
eMCee85

eMCee85

Love love love Holland!!! I was mad because we didn't pick another WR in the second round but we couldn't have asked for a better player for the position we picked! Can't wait to see how him, Phillips and Waddle progress over the years.
 
