AFC East wide open?

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
3,634
Reaction score
956
With the Pats loss, is the division open for us to sneak in there next year, if we have a good offseason? If Brady doesn't return (he is a free agent) what do the Pats do at QB? The Jets are the Jets. Will the Bills continue their success or take a step back? If we get injured players back, draft well and pick up good free agents, do we have a small chance?
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
797
Reaction score
1,181
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Although Josh Allen isn’t a bad QB, I don’t think he’ll ever lead the Bills to a SB. He just makes too many boneheaded mistakes. I think Darnold is gonna be a good one, but until they fire Gase the jets will be a team that underachieves. Right now it is wide open, who has the best management team at this point. Will Billichick wanna groom another QB? I’m not so sure about that
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
3,341
Reaction score
1,898
It's the Bills before we get a swing at it. Then again to be the man you have to beat the man. Brady will come back one more year, he had no 2nd option once the talented castoffs (Brown, Gordon) left. They need a solid #2 option...and a #3 (TE) wouldn't hurt.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,159
Reaction score
1,097
I hate to break it to you, and dont want to sound like a debbie downer here, but... The Patriots were still 12-4 this year with not so great QB play, will still have the best coach in football, and will still find ways to cheat lol. In all seriousness I hope they crumble to ashes next season, but they still have some good players, a good coach, and it's not inconceivable that they will upgrade at wr and get a capable QB in the offseason.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
7,248
Reaction score
1,256
i love that the titans exploited the same loophole to run off clock that belichek did earlier this year, he was probably so pissed off
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,679
Reaction score
5,919
Location
South Carolinia
If Miami hits on a qb they'll be the best team in the division. Josh Allen and Sam Darnold suck.
 
J

jazz015

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,175
Reaction score
862
outlawd2u said:
I hate to break it to you, and dont want to sound like a debbie downer here, but... The Patriots were still 12-4 this year with not so great QB play, will still have the best coach in football, and will still find ways to cheat lol. In all seriousness I hope they crumble to ashes next season, but they still have some good players, a good coach, and it's not inconceivable that they will upgrade at wr and get a capable QB in the offseason.
Click to expand...
yes it is true they were 12-4 but context matters. They won 9 against teams 500 or below. 4 of them picking top 5. They lost 3/4 to the top seeds in the afc. Their soft schedule had more to do with their success than people realize. Just not where they once were
 
Bundy Sanders

Bundy Sanders

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 25, 2019
Messages
173
Reaction score
343
Location
Marietta, Georgia
Right now, the AFC East goes thru Buffalo. They're not losing anyone of value & have a young, improving team with a very good defense.

As for the Pats going 12-4 this year, their 8-0 start came at the hands of 7 teams below .500. 5 of their 16 games came vs teams who will be picking in the top 5 next draft. Of the teams that they played with above .500 records? They were 3-3. 3-4 if you count yesterday's playoff loss.

They have a 43 year old QB (if he comes back), a 33 year old slot receiver, no tight ends, no 2nd round draft pick (will possibly lose other pick(s) to Spygate part II). They have approx 50M in cap space, which approx 20M will be spent if they bring back Brady. So, 30M in cap space with Thuney & Van Noy lined up for huge raises. Not enough picks or cap space to fill all of the holes.

They're going to lose long time OC Josh McDaniels & he's more than likely going to follow Flores in taking multiple coaches with him. This is clearly a team in decline. Cheating scandals aside, Belichick is a great coach, but to quote Tuna, he simply no longer has the groceries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information