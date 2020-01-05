AFC East wide open?

Right now, the AFC East goes thru Buffalo. They're not losing anyone of value & have a young, improving team with a very good defense.



As for the Pats going 12-4 this year, their 8-0 start came at the hands of 7 teams below .500. 5 of their 16 games came vs teams who will be picking in the top 5 next draft. Of the teams that they played with above .500 records? They were 3-3. 3-4 if you count yesterday's playoff loss.



They have a 43 year old QB (if he comes back), a 33 year old slot receiver, no tight ends, no 2nd round draft pick (will possibly lose other pick(s) to Spygate part II). They have approx 50M in cap space, which approx 20M will be spent if they bring back Brady. So, 30M in cap space with Thuney & Van Noy lined up for huge raises. Not enough picks or cap space to fill all of the holes.



They're going to lose long time OC Josh McDaniels & he's more than likely going to follow Flores in taking multiple coaches with him. This is clearly a team in decline. Cheating scandals aside, Belichick is a great coach, but to quote Tuna, he simply no longer has the groceries.