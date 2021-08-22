After 2nd Rewatch, I Have Some Concerns

I would strongly advise Mr Ross to contact the contractors who supervised the stadium renovations and have them upgrade the entire wiring system. Once we get Fuller, Wilson, and DVP back, the amount of heat this offense can abuse our scoreboard with could shortout the entire stadium circuitry and potentially cause a fire hazard. Modern stadium scoreboards are simply not built to handle the constant state of increase that this offense is going to attack our scoreboard with. I am also not sure this scoreboard is equipped to handle 3 and 4 digit scores, (yes we could see games where we could easily score over 1000 pts). I would hate to see this team's success being reported across the nation, not for the team's success but for the power grid blackout caused by excessive scoring...