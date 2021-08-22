 After 2nd Rewatch, I Have Some Concerns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

After 2nd Rewatch, I Have Some Concerns

I would strongly advise Mr Ross to contact the contractors who supervised the stadium renovations and have them upgrade the entire wiring system. Once we get Fuller, Wilson, and DVP back, the amount of heat this offense can abuse our scoreboard with could shortout the entire stadium circuitry and potentially cause a fire hazard. Modern stadium scoreboards are simply not built to handle the constant state of increase that this offense is going to attack our scoreboard with. I am also not sure this scoreboard is equipped to handle 3 and 4 digit scores, (yes we could see games where we could easily score over 1000 pts). I would hate to see this team's success being reported across the nation, not for the team's success but for the power grid blackout caused by excessive scoring...
 
LANGER72 said:
Regarding the team, my only concern is TV coverage on the west coast
Try coverage in the Midwest. Local channels somehow seem to believe we never want any sort of alternative to watching the Lions in the early slot every damn week. I live almost 4 hours from Detroit. I don’t even know any Lions fans in my town!
 
KTOWNFINFAN said:
I would strongly advise Mr Ross to contact the contractors who supervised the stadium renovations and have them upgrade the entire wiring system. Once we get Fuller, Wilson, and DVP back, the amount of heat this offense can abuse our scoreboard with could shortout the entire stadium circuitry and potentially cause a fire hazard. Modern stadium scoreboards are simply not built to handle the constant state of increase that this offense is going to attack our scoreboard with. I am also not sure this scoreboard is equipped to handle 3 and 4 digit scores, (yes we could see games where we could easily score over 1000 pts). I would hate to see this team's success being reported across the nation, not for the team's success but for the power grid blackout caused by excessive scoring...
You the same guy that was on DolphinsDigest way back?
 
KTOWNFINFAN said:
I would strongly advise Mr Ross to contact the contractors who supervised the stadium renovations and have them upgrade the entire wiring system. Once we get Fuller, Wilson, and DVP back, the amount of heat this offense can abuse our scoreboard with could shortout the entire stadium circuitry and potentially cause a fire hazard. Modern stadium scoreboards are simply not built to handle the constant state of increase that this offense is going to attack our scoreboard with. I am also not sure this scoreboard is equipped to handle 3 and 4 digit scores, (yes we could see games where we could easily score over 1000 pts). I would hate to see this team's success being reported across the nation, not for the team's success but for the power grid blackout caused by excessive scoring...
I figured you were in mary jane's company lmfao.
 
LANGER72 said:
Regarding the team, my only concern is TV coverage on the west coast
Yeah, redzone channel is not going to be adequate.

DirecTV became just awful with zero discounts for a 20yr+ subscriber last season.

Watched almost every damn game the past 2 decades, and now the year I am most excited for, I can't watch a full game until the replay on NFLN besides prime time games.

I cannot wait for the DTV Sunday ticket contract to end in 2022 and fingers crossed I can finally sub to just Dolphins games or some reasonably priced streaming service. Anything besides AT&T's destruction and mass exodus of DTV customers (I was so pleased for 2 decades with their service and appreciation of loyalty until 2021).

Apologies for going so off topic. Haven't been this stoked for the Dolphins since Ricky came to town. I'm still mad at DTV a year later.
 
I am excited about the upswing we seem to be headed into. Lot of good young talent bubbling up.

If I have a concern, it’s running the football. And I am probably still traumatized by Austin Jax’s performance against the Bears. Hopefully both concerns prove to be ill-founded.
 
AJ is probably going to be inconsistent for a few weeks. Maybe he is a slow learner
 
