after buffalo?

sinPHIN

sinPHIN

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,223
Reaction score
1,047
i think you put Tua in. I would say do it now but buffalos d worries me for his first go. but if he is ready let the kid in.
Fitz looked like he did everywhere he has been. 1 good year then doo doo the next. I love the guy, but not as our starting qb. Im just a big believer in letting the kid play if they are ready, and i dont think it can be worse than today
 
T

The Beatles

Rookie
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
9
Reaction score
8
I say put him in vs Buffalo.

Trial by fire.

After Buffalo, all other defenses will look weak and that could help him.
 
