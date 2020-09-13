after buffalo?

i think you put Tua in. I would say do it now but buffalos d worries me for his first go. but if he is ready let the kid in.

Fitz looked like he did everywhere he has been. 1 good year then doo doo the next. I love the guy, but not as our starting qb. Im just a big believer in letting the kid play if they are ready, and i dont think it can be worse than today