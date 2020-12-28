After first 9 games...

Two QB's in rookie year after 9 games...



QB1 = 1,453 yards - 10 TDs - 2 INTs - W/L = 7-2

QB2 = 1,639 yards - 13 TDs - 8 INTs - W/L = 5-4



So before you go throwing TUA under the bus, just remember that QB2 above was Russell Wilson in 2012.



Also, it's taken some time for Josh Allen of the Bills to get to playing at the level he is now. You can say whatever you want about Bills fans, but they are patient and loyal fans.



The Dolphin's (and Tua) should be so lucky if we demonstrated some of the same fidelity. That's the only real point I'm trying to make with the comparison (so before you even get started - quit your bitching).



My point is that we should be patient, loyal and GRATEFUL fans. This year has been a blast. And Tua will continue to grow, learn and evolve. Hopefully, into a Top 5 quarterback in the AFC... maybe Top 5 in the NFL. We'll see. But the sky need not be falling because of his play the other night. Be happy we have the best backup (Fitz) in the NFL to mentor this young man and to come in and save the day if/when needed. Few teams have such a luxury.



That's all. Peace! Fins up!