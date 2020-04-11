After free agency move made, what position you would double or triple in Draft

Play our cards right and we should be able to cover needed position with some level of ease, if done right. In which possibly Tua out of the picture.



Realistically we can have a more than good shot at Thomas 12, (moved back 5 with Raiders get 12-19) 18 McKinney our S, Maybe a Love at 19 (raiders 19 for our 5th), 26 Ruiz Center G,

Second & third rd, RB Swift, NT Raehwon Davis, OT Niang, G Damien Lewis.



Boda Bing OL (LT,RT,C,G) set, S set, NT set,, RB set and truthfully probably throw any dependable QB back there. Don't need 2 or 3 same positions... Again maybe not these exact players but this Draft first 3 rds are almost unbelievable with talent and we have come loaded for bear....



Also we havent even gotten to the 4-5-6-7 rds and see mostly trades for establishing another power house for next years Draft..