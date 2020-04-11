After free agency move made, what position you would double or triple in Draft

Hello,

I think our FO made solid move in Free Agency but In my opinion we have many holes in our roster.
With many pick I would double or triple on many positions

I would Double or Triple on OT (my favorite are Whirf, Andrew Thomas and Driscoll later)
I would double on OG-C : Cushenberry, Biadaz, Kindley
I would double on CB (not a pressing need but a very solid year IMO and never enough good corner in Flores system and in NFL) : I love Gladney, Danser, and later Hall, Vildor and Bandy in 6 or 7 rounder

Opinions on that
Be safe in coronavirus pandemic all dolfans around the world
 
Don't think I'd triple up anywhere, but I could see us grabbing a couple of tackles and Interior oline. Honestly, oline is our biggest need outside of QB.

Safety and slot corner are needs, but I don't see us doubling those. We have x, Jones and Rowe, unless they plan to make rowe full time FS...
 
OT would seem to be the biggest candidate. Maybe DB.

Need 2 starting OTs and an RG, depending on where they play Jesse Davis and if he’s a starter or not

I’d get my two OTs early, and later on in th draft you could look at add a third guy, some with swing tackle ability or maybe an interior back up


DB- Id like to say grab two safeties but it feels like our coaches hold McCain in a higher respect than we do, and Rowe is a solid TE eliminator, but I’d like some new blood. I could see adding a corner and safety each though
 
I think ideally you want to draft versatile lineman so you don't need to double or triple draft. If you can find someone that took quality snaps at guard and tackle you don't have to draft 2 tackles and 2 guards. With that said I would draft BPA, there is no unit on this team that one can say is strong all around. Even with Jones and Howard being starters you need quality depth.
 
We need some consistency on the line with the injection of youth who may be around for a few years. Don’t need 5 pro bowlers but above average hogs who can gel
 
And I forgot about needham. So really, unless we are taking late round fliers on guys, I don't see us drafting more than 1 corner.
 
Offensive line is the obvious need but with 14 Draft picks we can double up in a few areas and still have the picks to trade up when we want to. I'd consider DT as an area to get more depth and we might just luck into another Davon Godchaux, who was a late round pick. In addition, you can never have enough good DBs and RBs.
 
Play our cards right and we should be able to cover needed position with some level of ease, if done right. In which possibly Tua out of the picture.

Realistically we can have a more than good shot at Thomas 12, (moved back 5 with Raiders get 12-19) 18 McKinney our S, Maybe a Love at 19 (raiders 19 for our 5th), 26 Ruiz Center G,
Second & third rd, RB Swift, NT Raehwon Davis, OT Niang, G Damien Lewis.

Boda Bing OL (LT,RT,C,G) set, S set, NT set,, RB set and truthfully probably throw any dependable QB back there. Don't need 2 or 3 same positions... Again maybe not these exact players but this Draft first 3 rds are almost unbelievable with talent and we have come loaded for bear....

Also we havent even gotten to the 4-5-6-7 rds and see mostly trades for establishing another power house for next years Draft..
 
