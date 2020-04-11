After free agency move made, what position you would double or triple in Draft

fastball83
Hello,
I think our FO made solid move in Free Agency but In my opinion we have many holes in our roster.
With many pick I would double or triple on many positions
I would Double or Triple on OT (my favorite are Whirf, Andrew Thomas and Driscoll later)
I would double on OG-C : Cushenberry, Biadaz, Kindley
I would double on CB (not a pressing need but a very solid year IMO and never enough good corner in Flores system and in NFL) : I love Gladney, Danser, and later Hall, Vildor and Bandy in 6 or 7 rounder
Opinions on that
Be safe in coronavirus pandemic all dolfans around the world
