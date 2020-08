And it’s a good but.





“But I’ll tell you what, he does flash at you a lot,” Hobby said. “He does a lot of good things that catch your eye that keeps you on his trail. You push him a little bit, but he does a lot of good stuff. I always tell him, ‘Hey man, react,’ rather than thinking this thing through.”





So (follow-up question alert) what specifically are those things that “flash?”





“I would say sometimes in the run game,” Hobby said. “He’s a 275-pound guy. He can hold the point, get separation on the offensive linemen.





“But I’ll tell you, in the pass game sometimes he – you’d think he would just be a power guy and then sometimes he gets on the edge on an offensive lineman and you can really see his natural quickness, too.