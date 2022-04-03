 After Parker Trade, We Now Have $21.8 Million in Cap Room | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

After Parker Trade, We Now Have $21.8 Million in Cap Room

M

Marino2.0

After the X restructure and Parker trade, we’re up to $21.8 million in 2022 cap room.

We could take that number to $30 million by cutting Eric Rowe and Adam Butler. And we could get above $35 million by also cutting or trading Cethan Carter, Myles Gaskin, and Adam Shaheen.

In short, we have a ton of money left to spend and are clearly making a conscious effort to create a lot of space for this off-season.

Any theories on who/what we’re up to? Most boring answer would be extensions for Gesicki and Wilkins.
 
