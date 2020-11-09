Alabama/Tua fan

Honestly, I did not watch a Dolphins game until Tua started. His first start was a fluke. You guys started to see the real Tua yesterday, and it gets better. Without the injuries in college, Tua would have demolished all passing records. I had heard rumors prior to yesterday that after Tua's first start, some Dolphins fans were questioning the selection. I'm assuming that is over now. Anyhow, if you guys will have me, I'd like to stick around at least as long as Tua does. Roll Tide and Go Dolphins