Alain Poupart's hypocritical article about Tua

He says it’s time to stop the QB comparisons for Tua, and then proceeds to do exactly that. 🤦

Time to Stop the QB Comps for Tua

Instead of worrying about Justin Herbert or Josh Allen, the focus when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa should be that he become the best version of himself
He then proceeds to say that you can’t compare Tua’s winning record to Herbert’s (which I do agree with) because football is a team sport, but then neglects to mention that Tua played behind one of the worst lines in football history with no run support and bad WR separation. I’m not intending yet another Tua thread, because I agree, let’s just wait and see what the kid can do this year with a better team around him.

Just wanted to point out how worthless and hypocritical that article was.
 
Poopoo is anti tua. Wins matter more than state. He fails to mention hebert surrounded by pro bowl wrs and rbs and good online but still no playoffs. Hebert is a good qb but judge them evenly after this year. This is first year tua will be 100%physically with good coaches and good player. Tua and hebert player each other this year I think so wait for that game
 
